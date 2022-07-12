The Best Spice Racks for Cabinets, Countertops, and Drawers

Best Overall: Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer

Also available at Walmart and Costco.

Why It's Great

Rotating

Compact design

Free spice refills

Grain of Salt

Pricey

The versatility and extra perks that come with this spice rack solidify it as our top pick amongst others. The Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer fits 20 different types of spices in its reusable, pre-labeled, glass jars. It measures 8.5 inches across and 13.5 inches high, making it perfect for countertops. However, since it spins 360 degrees, it also can be put into a pantry, if needed.

Perhaps the most unique feature of this spice rack is that it includes five years of free spice refills. All you need to do is go online and register the spice rack and pay for chosen specific spices. Although the price is a bit on the higher side compared to others on our list, this spice rack is well worth the prices thanks to its years of access to spices you won't need to go to the grocery store for.

The Details: Measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 13.5 inches; made from stainless steel and glass; holds 20 spices