The Best Spice Racks for Cabinets, Countertops, and Drawers
When cooking or baking, it's easiest to have all the ingredients conveniently nearby. Grabbing items usually found in hefty packages, like flour and sugar, is easy, but smaller ingredients are a different story — especially spices.
Whether you need savory or sweet spices, keeping them all together is key to finding what you're looking for quickly. That's why there are so many spice racks out there to choose from. Each kitchen is diverse, and that's how each spice rack is, too. Putting cinnamon, oregano, garlic powder, or any of the dozens of spices in a drawer or pantry may work for some spaces, but not for others. You can rest assured knowing there truly is a spice rack out there for every home cook's needs.
Some spin, some stack, and others slide, and we've found eight must-have spice racks all unique in their own way, not to mention won't require a huge investment to bring home. Below you'll find everything you need to know about the best spice racks for your countertop, pantry, drawer, and even your refrigerator or wall, in addition to the reasons we think the Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer is the best option of all.
Our Favorites
- Best Overall: Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer
- Best Budget: Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Organizer
- Best for Countertops: JonyJ 4-Tier Spice Rack
- Best for Pantries: mDesign Plastic Shelf Adjustable & Expandable Spice Rack
- Best for Drawers: Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray
- Best Wall-Mounted: Caxxa 2-Tier Mesh Kitchen Wall-Mount Spice Rack
- Best Magnetic: Roysili Magnetic Refrigerator Spice Rack
Best Overall: Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer
Also available at Walmart and Costco.
Why It's Great
- Rotating
- Compact design
- Free spice refills
Grain of Salt
- Pricey
The versatility and extra perks that come with this spice rack solidify it as our top pick amongst others. The Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Spice Organizer fits 20 different types of spices in its reusable, pre-labeled, glass jars. It measures 8.5 inches across and 13.5 inches high, making it perfect for countertops. However, since it spins 360 degrees, it also can be put into a pantry, if needed.
Perhaps the most unique feature of this spice rack is that it includes five years of free spice refills. All you need to do is go online and register the spice rack and pay for chosen specific spices. Although the price is a bit on the higher side compared to others on our list, this spice rack is well worth the prices thanks to its years of access to spices you won't need to go to the grocery store for.
The Details: Measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 13.5 inches; made from stainless steel and glass; holds 20 spices
Best Budget: Copco Basics 3-Tier Spice Organizer
Also available at Walmart and Home Depot.
Why It's Great
- Great for countertops and cabinets
- Affordable
- Nonslip lining
Grain of Salt
- Short tiers
Keeping each spice in order doesn't have to break the bank, and this shelf organizer from Copco gets the job done. Its three tiers mean each spice is still seen, even in the back of the rack, and the silicone nonslip lining makes sure they don't slide around, even in a crowded pantry.
Although it isn't the most aesthetically pleasing pick, we love that this spice rack fits up to 24 spices. When organizing spices on the tiers, make sure to put the taller jars in the back and shorter ones in the front. Since this spice rack doesn't spin or slide out it may take a bit more time to arrange spices on it once it's in the correct spot.
The Details: Measures 9 x 3.5 x 15 inches; made from plastic and nonslip shelving; holds up to 24 spices
Best for Countertops: JonyJ 4-Tier Spice Rack
Why It's Great
- Large capacity
- Customizable design
- Deep shelves for large jars
Grain of Salt
- Can't be mounted
What we love most about this spice rack is how organized it keeps the jars, allowing for labels on the lids to be seen and jars of all sizes to be stored neatly. It makes keeping spices on the countertop pleasant to look at without taking up too much space.
If having the option of mounting your spice rack is a requirement for you, this one isn't the right pick for you. However, the pros outweigh the con. The three angled metal shelves hold up to 24 4-ounce spice jars, and the flat layer supports up to 16 for a grand total of 40. Plus, it's detachable, so you can add more tiers if need be. Each layer is 4.3 inches deep and can fit many common spices available at major grocery stores.
The Details: Measures 16.61 x 4.96 x 3.62 inches; made from iron metal; holds up to 40 spices
Related: The 7 Best Pepper Grinders for Home Cooks, According to Our Testers
Best for Pantries: mDesign Plastic Shelf Adjustable & Expandable Spice Rack Organizer
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Sturdy
- Expandable
- Easy to clean
Grain of Salt
- Heavy
When choosing the best spice rack for pantries, this one's durability stood out from the rest. Once it is in your pantry it isn't going anywhere as it weighs a little over 3 pounds — no amount of reaching in and out will make it budge.
Its adjustable size means it will fit in any cabinet or pantry, small or large, wide or narrow. Another plus? We all know powdered and grainy spices can get messy sometimes, and this plastic spice rack is easy to clean in the sink by hand (don't put it in the dishwasher).
The Details: Measures 31.9 x 9.49 x 4.11 inches; made from clear plastic; holds almost 50 spice jars
Best for Drawers: Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray
Also available at Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Space-saving design
- Fits most drawers
- Holds up to 24 spice jars
Grain of Salt
- May slide
If pantry space in your kitchen is scarce, consider storing your spices in a drawer with the help of this spice rack that we strongly believe is the best in the category. It's made of crack-resistant steel and is only 1.5 inches tall before any jars are placed on it, making it ideal for most drawer sizes. It's small but mighty and can fit up to 24 spice jars.
The only drawback we can find with the Lynk spice rack is that if the drawer is deep, it could slide. It may be helpful to put a piece of shelf liner underneath it to prevent this from happening, as it could mean spices may fall when opening or closing.
The Details: Measures 16.5 x 10.25 x 1.5 inches; made from alloy steel; holds up to 24 spice jars
Best Wall-Mounted: Caxxa 2-Tier Mesh Kitchen Wall-Mount Spice Rack
Also available at Walmart.
Why It's Great
- Each shelf supports 4 pounds
- Mesh metal backing
- Suitable for tall spice jars
Grain of Salt
- Extends out almost 4.5 inches
If you don't have free space on your counter or in your pantry, consider mounting a spice rack to your wall or cabinet door. This two-tier model is a smart solution that will keep spice jars close when cooking.
You'll have to screw it into the wall or door yourself, but once the shelf is mounted, each jar can easily be found. The space between the shelves fits jars under 5.5 inches tall, and since it's sold in a pack of two, the spice rack can fit up to 24 spice jars.
The Details: Measures 16 x 4.4 x 12 inches; made of metal; holds up to 24 spice jars
Best Magnetic: Roysili Magnetic Refrigerator Spice Rack
Also available at Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond.
Why It's Great
- Fits on magnetic refrigerators
- Durable
- Space-saving option
Grain of Salt
- Could fall off
It might not be the first location that comes to your mind, but storing your spices on a rack attached to your refrigerator is extremely convenient when cooking and baking. When your grabbing ingredients from the fridge, you can pick out your seasonings at the same time.
This specific magnetic spice rack is our favorite because it's made of metal, can hold up to 5 pounds, and each rack costs less than $10. The shelves can hold about 10 jars, featuring two rows of five in each tier. While it promises not to slide down over time, it's best not to store something heavy on this magnetic spice rack to prevent falls and spills.
The Details: Measures 10.2 x 4.3 x 5.3 inches; made of metal; holds up to 10 spice jars
Our Takeaway
Out of all the spice rack designs out there, it can be hard to choose exactly which one you need. Luckily there are options for every type of kitchen, but we believe the most versatile is the Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower. It's sleek-looking, can go on the counter, in a pantry, or in a cabinet, and holds 20 spice jars that are included in your purchase.
How to Pick the Right Spice Rack
Design
Before shopping for a spice rack, take a look at your kitchen and figure out where you want to place it. Once you determine its location, you can narrow down the design and find one with the right measurements. Luckily, several spice racks designed for pantries can work on the countertop and vice versa. So if one particular one sparks your eye, it could easily work with the space.
Capacity
Of course, you also want to think about just how much space in the spice rack you need. A larger seasoning collection needs one with more room, while a kitchen with a few staple spices doesn't need a big option. You can find racks with room for anywhere from 10 to 50 spices. Be sure to read the details while shopping to find out the exact number.
Material
We recommend buying metal or steel spice racks for high-quality durability and optimal longevity. Spices can get messy at times, so a spice rack that is easy to clean is always a smart choice. Materials like plastic and metal wipe down well.
Common Questions
Is a spice rack useful?
Kitchens are hectic as it is, and trying to find a small jar of paprika or garlic powder in a drawer or pantry can take a while. Organizing spices in an easily accessible rack makes cooking and baking more functional.
Where should spices be stored?
Like many foods, spices are best stored away from moisture in a cool, dark place. That's why you see so many pantry and drawer spice racks. Countertops and walls work fine as long as the spices are in airtight containers.
What is the best type of container to store herbs and spices?
The best type of jar for spices is one that prevents them from growing bacteria and getting stale. Containers with lids that screw on or snap shut are best.
Why Take Our Word for It?
Amanda McDonald has over seven years of experience researching, writing, and editing about all things food — from what new products are at the grocery store to chef-approved hacks that keep tricky leftovers fresh for days. She chose the best spice racks based on her own knowledge of what certain kitchens need and her experience with her own countertop spice rack.