Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Are up to 66% Off—These Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals

Some of the season's hottest gifts are on sale early this year—here are our top picks.

By
Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

walmart black friday deals with purple gradient over products
Photo: Walmart/Dotdash Meredith

Black Friday used to mean throwing on sweatpants and sneakers after Thanksgiving dinner and driving to the store for doorbuster deals. Luckily for us, over the last few years everyone's favorite shopping holiday has transformed from a 24-hour frenzy into week- and sometimes month-long deals.

This year, Black Friday came early for many retailers like Amazon and Walmart, and with that comes some can't-miss sales on the season's hottest gifts. Walmart's sale in particular is full of deals and discounts as steep as more than 65% off kitchen items ranging from trendy appliances and gorgeous cookware to every kind of vacuum you could ever need.

From bakers to beginner cooks, grill-masters and newlyweds, there are items for everyone on your list, so start your holiday shopping early with the 20 best deals from the sale.

The 20 Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals at Walmart

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Walmart
Walmart

Best Appliance Deals

Walmart's Black Friday deals showcase some of this year's hottest, most gift-able appliances. Of course there are some air-fryers on the list including a 2-basket Ninja air fryer that allows you to cook a main and a side at the same time. A KitchenAid Mixer is always an enviable item to see under the tree, so if you're looking for a gift for the baker in your life, score one for less than $300 for a limited time.

There are also blenders, slow-cookers, food processors, and plenty of other essential appliances on sale. And, of course, I would be remiss not mention that Walmart has slashed the price on one of the top appliances of 2022: a Blackstone Griddle. Your tailgates will never be the same!

Beautiful 2QT Cast Iron Heart Shaped Dutch Oven, Merlot by Drew Barrymore
Walmart

Best Cookware & Bakeware Deals

Shopping for newlyweds, recent grads, or anyone building out their kitchen from scratch? Tons of cookware sets are on deep discount at Walmart right now including an 18-piece Set from Tramontina for just $40 and this 11-piece Farberware Set for just $35. If you're not looking for non-stick, check out this pre-seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set, which comes with three convenient sizes.

For another adorable gift, I can't help but lust over this gorgeous heart-shaped Dutch oven from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful collection (psst—the air fryer we love from that collection is on sale, too!)

Keurig K-Cafe Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker in Black
Walmart

Best Coffee Deals

I love a Starbucks run as much as the next person, but have to admit—those seasonal bevvies add up quickly. Become the barista of your dreams with deals on coffee and espresso makers from leading brands like Nespresso and Keurig. I particularly love this Keurig machine that comes a milk foamer so you can make lattes, cappuccinos, and beyond, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Prepara Mixing Bowl Set, 23 Pieces with Lids, Measuring Cups and Spoons in Blue
Walmart

Best Storage Deals

If you've got a meal-prepper or kitchen organizing pro on your gift list this year, check out these unbelievable deals on storage solutions. Seriously, we're talking more than 66% off everything you need to mix, measure, and store your meals, plus discounts on a multicolor Pyrex set to brighten up your leftovers and this 8-Pack of the most aesthetically-pleasing storage containers.

eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum with Home Mapping,
Walmart

Best Cleaning Deals

Finally, some deals on tools to clean up your kitchen at the end of the day. Walmart has slashed prices on so many vacuums it makes our head spin, but our wallets happy. For a limited time you can score more than 50% off cordless stick-style vacuums and several models of the powerful Shark Upright Vacuums.

And if you have pets, you need the eufy Clean by Anker Robovac; take it from my family, whose house has a total of four dogs. Of all the robovacs we've tried, it does the best at navigating the house independently and finding dirt, dander, and pet hair that aren't even visible to the naked eye. And this week, it's more than 60% off—what more do I need to say?!

