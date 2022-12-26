Food News and Trends The 30+ Best Kitchen Deals From Target's Huge After-Christmas Sale Grab cookware, appliances, and more for up to 77% off. By Daniel Modlin Published on December 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: target So, Christmas came and went, and you didn't get that one thing you really wanted this year. Well, it's not worth spending too long being sad about. After all, the deals at Target are still going. From cookware to bakeware to appliances, Target is still slashing prices all over its kitchen department. So whether you're looking for a gift for yourself, or hoping to refresh your kitchen after an onslaught of cooking and baking, keep reading to explore some of the best kitchen deals Target has to offer. target Best Cookware Deals Target has tons of deals on cookware sets and individual pans going on right now. If your cookware is as exhausted as you are after Thanksgiving and Christmas, maybe it's time to give it a refresh as we head into 2023. One deal you can't miss is this great deal on a Staub Dutch oven. Target is taking over $270 off this piece of cookware that will last forever. Here are some more great cookware deals to shop right now. Zwilling 11-by-11-inch Aluminum Nonstick Square Griddle, $45 (was $75) Cuisinart Classic GreenChef 13-Piece Set, $153 (was $180) Cuisinart Classic 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $68 (was $80) Ninja Foodi NeverStick 8-Inch Fry Pan with Cool Touch Silicone Handle, $35 (was $49) Staub Cast Iron 7-Quart Cocotte, $300 (was $571) NutriChef 20-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Cookware Pots and Pan Set, $174 (was $280) Berghoff Ouro Gold 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $430 (was $850) target Best Bakeware Deals It goes without saying your bakeware got a lot of work this year, and especially so in the last couple of months. Target has deals on bakeware from Staub, to Crockpot, and is even discounting Caraway's bakeware. But the one can't-miss deal, in my humble opinion, is this nearly $50 price cut on a pizza stone. Here's what else to shop. Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Baking Dish Set, $50 (was $129) Staub Ceramic 9-Inch Pie Dish, $28 (was $57) Berghoff Pizza Stone, $52 (was $100) Crockpot Artisan 13-Inch Lasagna Pan, $60 (was $80) NutriChef 6-Piece Nonstick Ceramic Baking Pan Set, $74 (was $85) Ronco 4-Piece Collapsible Silicone Bakeware Set, $20 (was $50) target Best Appliance Deals If you didn't get that appliance you really wanted for Christmas, it's not too late. Target has discounts on blenders, toasters, ice makers, coffee makers, the list could go on forever. But perhaps the best deal of all is this $170 price cut on a KitchenAid stand mixer. If that's not your style, here are some more great deals to shop. Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender, $40 (was $50) KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $280 (was $450) Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville, $135 (was $170) Newair Nugget Ice Maker, $390 (was $450) Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $90 (was $120) target Best Kitchen Knife Deals New year, new knives. That's a saying right? If not, it should be. After all, with deals like these on top knife brands, Target is making it easy to sharpen up before the new year. Especially since it's taking a jaw-dropping $500 off this Henckels self-sharpening knife set. Not cutting it for you? Here are more knife deals we love. GoodCook Ready 14-Piece Cutlery Block Set, $40 (was $50) JoyJolt Multipurpose 12-Piece Nonstick Knife Set, $29 (was $54) Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set, $150 (originally $657) Henckels Solution Steak Knife Set of 8, $45 (originally $100) BergHoff Leo Universal Knife Block, $45 (was $80) target Best Kitchen Accessories Deals From food storage to pepper grinders to decanters, there is a whole section of your kitchen that could benefit from a little shopping right now. One of the best deals we found is on this Riedel decanter and set of wine glasses, but don't stop there. You need drawer organizers and wine coolers, and so much more. Explore Target's deals for yourself, and get your kitchen ready for a whole new year ahead. Brentwood Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder, $45 (was $65) Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Cotton Soleil Table Runner, $18 (was $21) JoyJolt Glass Food Storage Jars, $42 (was $85) JoyJolt Metal Double Wall Ice Bucket with Lid, $30 (was $65) Riedel Decanter and Set of 4 Red Wine Glasses, $106 (was $137) Staub Ceramic Dinnerware 4-Piece Mug Set, $80 (was $114) Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Drawer Organizer, $44 (was $50) More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: The 18 Best Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Shop Deals From Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, All-Clad, KitchenAid, and More at Amazon — Up to 69% Off The 10 Best-Rated Cast Iron Skillets for Every Cook, According to Thousands of Reviews