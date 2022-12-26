The 30+ Best Kitchen Deals From Target's Huge After-Christmas Sale

Grab cookware, appliances, and more for up to 77% off.

By Daniel Modlin
Published on December 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block Stainless Steel tout
Photo: target

So, Christmas came and went, and you didn't get that one thing you really wanted this year. Well, it's not worth spending too long being sad about. After all, the deals at Target are still going.

From cookware to bakeware to appliances, Target is still slashing prices all over its kitchen department. So whether you're looking for a gift for yourself, or hoping to refresh your kitchen after an onslaught of cooking and baking, keep reading to explore some of the best kitchen deals Target has to offer.

Staub Cast Iron 7-qt Round Cocotte
target

Best Cookware Deals

Target has tons of deals on cookware sets and individual pans going on right now. If your cookware is as exhausted as you are after Thanksgiving and Christmas, maybe it's time to give it a refresh as we head into 2023. One deal you can't miss is this great deal on a Staub Dutch oven. Target is taking over $270 off this piece of cookware that will last forever. Here are some more great cookware deals to shop right now.

BergHOFF Leo Cordierite Pizza Stone 14.75 Inches, Rectangular
target

Best Bakeware Deals

It goes without saying your bakeware got a lot of work this year, and especially so in the last couple of months. Target has deals on bakeware from Staub, to Crockpot, and is even discounting Caraway's bakeware. But the one can't-miss deal, in my humble opinion, is this nearly $50 price cut on a pizza stone. Here's what else to shop.

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer - KV25G0X
target

Best Appliance Deals

If you didn't get that appliance you really wanted for Christmas, it's not too late. Target has discounts on blenders, toasters, ice makers, coffee makers, the list could go on forever. But perhaps the best deal of all is this $170 price cut on a KitchenAid stand mixer. If that's not your style, here are some more great deals to shop.

Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block Stainless Steel tout
target

Best Kitchen Knife Deals

New year, new knives. That's a saying right? If not, it should be. After all, with deals like these on top knife brands, Target is making it easy to sharpen up before the new year. Especially since it's taking a jaw-dropping $500 off this Henckels self-sharpening knife set. Not cutting it for you? Here are more knife deals we love.

Riedel Classic 34.25 Ounce Machine Blown Crystal Glass Merlot Red Wine Decanter
target

Best Kitchen Accessories Deals

From food storage to pepper grinders to decanters, there is a whole section of your kitchen that could benefit from a little shopping right now. One of the best deals we found is on this Riedel decanter and set of wine glasses, but don't stop there. You need drawer organizers and wine coolers, and so much more. Explore Target's deals for yourself, and get your kitchen ready for a whole new year ahead.

