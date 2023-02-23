Shoppers Are Ditching Their More Expensive Cookware for This Set of Nonstick Frying Pans That Are Just $40

They help make the best grilled cheese ever, according to shoppers. 

By Daniel Modlin
Published on February 23, 2023

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 2-Piece Cookware Set Tout
Photo: Allrecipes / Pamela Jew

Finding a quality set of nonstick pans can be tricky. Personally, I think it's because they are expected to do so much—they have to cook everything effortlessly and clean easily day in and day out. It's a tough job for a pan, but, thankfully, Amazon shoppers have found a solution.

The T-Fal two-piece set of hard anodized frying pans has been moving up Amazon's Movers and Shakers list this week, with shoppers rushing to buy these pans. Even better, they're almost 35 percent off right now, so you better act fast if you want in on this action.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized 2-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon

Buy it: $40 (was $61); Amazon

Made from hard anodized aluminum, this set of two pans includes both a 10-inch and 12-inch frying pan. The brand says the nonstick surface is scratch-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and nonreactive to acidic foods, meaning it won't wear down if you cook ingredients like tomatoes in it.

Beyond boasting heat control and durability, the pans also come with silicone handles to help disperse heat, so you can move them, even when they're scalding hot. But there's one more nifty feature—what looks like a logo on the center of the pan is actually a temperature indicator, which fills up with bars when the pan is preheated. No more adding onions preemptively to a cold pan.

But it just gets better from there. The pans have over 3,500 perfect ratings at Amazon, with shoppers praising them for their durability and value most of all. One shopper replaced more expensive pans with these and is glad they did. They write, "These pans cook and clean just as well as the others did. They are lighter to handle, which is especially nice for my wife. And the icing on the cake is they were easily 1/4-1/3 the price of what they replaced."

Another shopper adds that these pans helped them make "the best grilled cheese sandwich I've ever made!" And continue to say that they are easy to clean on top of it all. But a final shopper saved the best praise for last, going as far to say these pans make them feel "like chef Boyardee." If that isn't high praise, I'm not sure what is.

If you're looking for a quality set of nonstick pans, this is the deal to jump on. Hurry though, they won't be just $40 for long.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $40.

