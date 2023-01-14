Target Is Taking Up to 70% Off KitchenAid, OXO, Zwilling, and More This Weekend Only

Target is one of our favorite places to shop for anything kitchen-related. From kitchen appliances, to food storage, to cutlery, Target always has a great collection of brands and items worth splurging on. And sometimes it has huge sales on these products, too.

Now is one of those times. In fact, Target is having a huge clearance sale to start the new year, and is taking up to 50% off kitchen essentials. When Target has a sale, it does it right, which means there are tons of deals to shop. To help you sift through them all, we've rounded up some of our favorites. Keep reading to shop everything you need to get your kitchen in full working order for 2023.

Best Appliance Deals

From personal blenders to whip up smoothies, to milk frothers that went viral on TikTok, Target has tons of great deals on kitchen appliances to stock your kitchen. One of the best deals we found has to be this Instant Brands 4-Quart Air Fryer, which is on sale for less than $100 and a great addition to your kitchen. Make crispy french fries, pizza and so much more, there's virtually no limit to what you can make with this sleek appliance. Here are some more of our favorite appliance deals.

Costway 21.5-Quart Air Fryer and Toaster Oven, $124 (was $280)

Costway Portable Blender, $52 (was $140)

Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker, $35 (was $60)

Instant Brands 4-Quart Air Fryer, $70 (was $100)

KitchenAid K400 Blender, $250 (was $300)

Zulay Milk Frother, $15 (was $26)

Best Cookware Deals

Whether your cookware needs a refresh after a holiday onslaught, or you're looking for new nonstick pans to start the new year, Target is slashing prices across great brands like GreenPan, Ninja, Zwilling, and more. Save $20 on a Zwiling 11-Inch Nonstick Pan if you're just looking for one pan to round out your collection. If you need to start fresh with a whole new set, the Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick set is more than $60 off and has everything you need to get cooking.

Calphalon 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $202 (was $268)

GreenPan Rio 16-Piece Cookware Set, $153 (was $180)

Ninja Foodi Neverstick 2-Piece Non Stick Fry Pan Set, $70 (was $98)

T-Fal 10-Piece Platinum Hard Anodized Cookware Set, $150 (was $180)

Zwilling Madura Plus 11-Inch Forged Aluminum Nonstick Frying Pan, $80 (was $100)

Best Cutlery Deals

Target always has great knives to shop, and when there's a sale, you'd better act fast since they're bound to sell out. Score a Henckels 14-piece set for $450 off, or a Zwilling 2-piece set for $120 off. From single knives to complete sets, these deals are worth checking out even if you don't need new knives. But if you were waiting for some great deals to refresh your dull cutlery, now's your chance.

Farberware 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $45 (was $50)

Henckels Dynamic 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $140 (was $345)

Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set, $200 (was $657)

JoyJolt 12-Piece Nonstick Kitchen Knife Set, $29 (was $54)

Ronco 20-Piece Knife Set, $30 (was $90)

Zwilling 2-Piece Knife Set, $150 (was $270)

Best Food Storage Deals

If your new year's resolution was to get more organized and you haven't gotten around to it, Target has your back. It's cutting prices on great brands like OXO and Rubbermaid, just in time to hold you accountable and whip your kitchen into shape. Snag an OXO container for under $20, or a complete set from JoyFul for just $60. From food storage to cookware racks, Target has everything you need to get your kitchen organized.

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $60 (was $100)

Juvale Lazy Suzan, $22 (was $34)

OXO POP 4.3-Quart Storage Container, $18 (was $22)

Rubbermaid Brilliance 12-Cup Food Storage Container, $18 (was $21)

YouCopia Expandable Cookware Rack, $34 (was $40)