Food News and Trends Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items Get your holiday shopping done early at this three-day event. By Bailey Fink Bailey Fink Instagram Twitter Website Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target/Allrecipes It may seem early, but holiday shopping has already begun. There's no better time to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping than this week at Target during its Deal Days. The three-day sales event runs from October 6 to October 8 and features dozens of kitchen and cookware deals (that don't require a membership to shop). Score up to 40% off in-store, online, and on Target's app during this early Black Friday event. Target isn't stopping there. This year its Holiday Price Match Guarantee will also begin on October 6 and run through December 24. If you find an item for a lower price at a competitor's store, Target will match the price within 14 days of purchase. Below you'll find stellar prices on KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja coffee makers, Calphalon cookware, Rubbermaid storage sets, and more. Best Cookware Deals Target If your frying pans are scratched or your saucepans are looking a little beat up, now's the time to refresh your cookware. With deals from brands like Calpahlon, Farberware, and KitchenAid, you can treat yourself (or a loved one) to new cookware for almost 30% off every item. Select by Calphalon 12" Oil Infused Ceramic Fry Pan, $32 (was $40) KitchenAid 5-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12.25" Frying Pan, $70 (was $100) Select by Calphalon 12" Nonstick Jumbo Fry Pan with Cover, $44 (was $55) KitchenAid 5qt Hard Anodized Covered Saute with Helper Handle, $42 (was $60) KitchenAid Hard Anodized Induction 2qt Covered Saucepan, $39 (was $55) Farberware Power Base 12pc Cookware Set, $56 (was $80) Best Appliance Deals Target These appliances are guaranteed to make your life just a little bit easier in the kitchen. We know these appliances are on our wishlist, so if they're on yours too we suggest adding them to your cart in the next three days. You seriously can't pass up these deals on KitchenAid stand mixers, Instant Pots, and more. Crock Pot 7qt Cook & Carry Programmable Easy-Clean Slow Cooker, $55 (was $75) Gourmia Digitial Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Air Fryer, $60 (was $110) PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket Air Fryer, $100 (was $200) Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker, Single-Serve, Coffee Pod, and 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $120 (was $200) Instant Pot 8 qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker, $170 (was $200) KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, $280 (was $450) Best Kitchen Gadget Deals Target Sure, the big appliances are nice, but most of the time it's the small tools that become kitchen workhorses. Target's Deal Days are a great time to refresh your cutting boards, knives, and even measuring cups while most items are 40% off. Plus, nab awesome gifts like cheese boards and a wine preservation system at great prices. Zulay Kitchen Manual Can Opener, $8 (was $16) Zulay Kitchen Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons with Slim Design, $12 (was $20) Zulay Kitchen (3-Piece Set) Cutting Boards, $22 (was $28) Zulay Kitchen Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set, $46 (was $56) Coravin Timeless Three SL Wine Preservation System, $108 (was $180) Nanfang Brothers Damascus Kitchen Knife Set, $192 (was $268) Best Kitchen Storage Deals Target Ready for a pantry reorganization? Or maybe you just want to replace those ugly, stained containers shoved in the back of your cabinet. Whatever the case, Target has a couple deals on food storage containers that will fix your kitchen clutter—like Ball's new Stack & Store Jars and Rubbermaid's Brilliance set. Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 34pc Plastic Food Storage Container Set, $15 (was $25) Pyrex 10pc Glass Meal Prep Set, $20 (was $25) Ball 3pk Stack & Store Jars, $25 (was $35) Rubbermaid 8pc Brilliance Pantry Food Storage Container Set, $30 (was $47) PowerXL Duo Nutrisealer Vacuum Sealer, $80 (was $100) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit