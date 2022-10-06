Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items

It may seem early, but holiday shopping has already begun. There's no better time to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping than this week at Target during its Deal Days. The three-day sales event runs from October 6 to October 8 and features dozens of kitchen and cookware deals (that don't require a membership to shop). Score up to 40% off in-store, online, and on Target's app during this early Black Friday event.

Target isn't stopping there. This year its Holiday Price Match Guarantee will also begin on October 6 and run through December 24. If you find an item for a lower price at a competitor's store, Target will match the price within 14 days of purchase.

Below you'll find stellar prices on KitchenAid stand mixers, Ninja coffee makers, Calphalon cookware, Rubbermaid storage sets, and more.

Best Cookware Deals

Target

If your frying pans are scratched or your saucepans are looking a little beat up, now's the time to refresh your cookware. With deals from brands like Calpahlon, Farberware, and KitchenAid, you can treat yourself (or a loved one) to new cookware for almost 30% off every item.

Best Appliance Deals

Target

These appliances are guaranteed to make your life just a little bit easier in the kitchen. We know these appliances are on our wishlist, so if they're on yours too we suggest adding them to your cart in the next three days. You seriously can't pass up these deals on KitchenAid stand mixers, Instant Pots, and more.

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

Target

Sure, the big appliances are nice, but most of the time it's the small tools that become kitchen workhorses. Target's Deal Days are a great time to refresh your cutting boards, knives, and even measuring cups while most items are 40% off. Plus, nab awesome gifts like cheese boards and a wine preservation system at great prices.

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

Target

Ready for a pantry reorganization? Or maybe you just want to replace those ugly, stained containers shoved in the back of your cabinet. Whatever the case, Target has a couple deals on food storage containers that will fix your kitchen clutter—like Ball's new Stack & Store Jars and Rubbermaid's Brilliance set.