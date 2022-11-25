 7 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Target's Massive Black Friday Sale

It's here! Black Friday is famous for having some of the best deals of the year, but it can get overwhelming sorting through all those sales. Lucky for you, we've done the work for you, sifting through the sale section in search of the best deals and discounts.

From gift-able goodies to highly coveted kitchen workhorses and TikTok's favorite appliance, Target's Black Friday sale is a treasure trove of kitchen deals. Here are the top ones you should be shopping and why.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

TikTok's (unofficial) favorite appliance is the cheapest we've seen all year. Our team did a full review on the Ninja Creami before (read here for our full thoughts) but the TL;DR is that it makes a great gift for the ice cream-, and especially nice cream- lovers in your life. And now that it's $80 off, it certainly sweetens the deal.

Buy it: Ninja Creami, $150 (was $230) at Target

Target

Instant Pot 6-Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle

This is one of—if not the—best price we've ever seen for an Instant Pot, and this 6-quart model comes with several accessories: an extra sealing ring, a silicone egg rack, and a stainless steel steam rack. If you've been on the fence about getting a pressure cooker, read our beginner's guide to Instant Pot cooking before scrolling through all the recipes that will be at your fingertips once you snag one.

Buy it: Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Bundle, $60 (was $130) at Target

Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Now this is a sale you can't miss. So much so that we dedicated a whole article to it. If that won't sell you, know that this is my personal favorite kitchen investment piece ever and is still running strong after 10 years with nearly zero signs of wear and tear. Get your hands on this baking workhorse for almost half of its standard price, this week only.

Buy it: KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $250 (was $450) at Target

Target

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

A bunch of Keurig appliances and accessories are on sale as a part of Target's Black Friday sale, but our top pick is this single-serve K-Cup coffee maker that's 50 percent off. Plus, it comes in a variety of cute colors so you can color coordinate with any kitchen.

Buy it: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $50 (was $100) at Target

Target

Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Flip Waffle Maker

We can just practically smell the fresh waffles on Christmas morning. Bring the joy of hotel continental breakfast bars home with this highly-rated, nonstick waffle maker for under $25. And psst—at that price point, it even makes a great White Elephant gift.

Buy it: Oster DiamondForce Waffle Maker, $25 (was $45) at Target

Target

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

If you've been looking to kick your coffee shop habits and invest in a coffee and espresso machine, look no further than the Nespresso VertuoPlus. This model took the top prize in our tests for overall best Nespresso machine, impressing testers with its quiet operation and easy-to-clean design. While it might still seem on the pricey side, the cost comes out to around one month's worth of those specialty lattes you love at Starbucks.

Buy it: Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, $140 (was $200) at Target

Target

Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug

With all those homemade lattes and coffees, you're going to want to keep them warm. This smart mug will keep liquids hot for up to 90 minutes with a built-in rechargeable battery, and syncs to an app on your phone so you can keep your morning cup of tea of coffee exactly as hot as you like. It makes for a nifty gift for the coffee lovers in your life or that friend that's always cold, no matter the season.

Buy it: Ember Mug² Smart Mug, $100 (was $130) at Target