This Product Helps Me Save Over $40 A Week on My Coffee Habit — And It's on Sale

And with more than 60,000 ratings, I’m apparently not the only one who loves it.

Published on January 13, 2023

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Photo: Allrecipes / Pamela Jew

Coffee lovers, let's talk. I, for one, am more reliant on my morning cup of Joe than I'd like to admit, and I've come to realize it's a habit that adds up quickly. Personally, I'm a cold coffee lover year-round, but my average coffee order—an iced coffee with non-dairy milk—costs between $4-5 and from chains like Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks, and sometimes up to $6 from local shops. If I bought my coffee out every day of the week, I'd easily be spending upwards of $40 or even $50 each week, and that's only if I have one cup a day….it's a lot.

While I'm not one to make New Year's Resolutions, this year I set out to make my coffee at home as much as possible, for both sustainability and financial reasons. There are a few tools that have really helped me cut down my coffee-buying habits (more on that soon), but one in particular has become a life saver, and I only anticipate getting more use out of it come summertime.

The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a brilliant, easy-to-use tool that allows me to make my go-to cold brew right at home. You simply put your preferred coffee grounds in the center compartment, which features a fine mesh filter, then fill with cold water and allow to steep in the fridge for at least 12 hours and up to 24.

It's also foolproof, which is why it was probably rated 'Best Cold Brew Maker for Beginners' in our tests. I make mine in the afternoon or before bed, allow it to steep overnight, and have a fresh batch of iced coffee by the morning, just when I need it. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker comes in two sizes: The standard makes 1 quart (4 cups) of cold brew, and the larger model makes 2 quarts (8 cups) of coffee.

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Amazon

Buy it: Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker, Amazon, $22 (was $28)

The good news? This week, it's on sale on Amazon, with the standard model 20% off and the larger 18% off. At this amazing price, the cold brew maker basically pays for itself in just one use. I have two at home, and use them nonstop in warmer months. Not only are they great for iced coffee drinks, they're also amazing for making iced tea and flavored water infused with fresh fruit and herbs. While I may not kick my coffee-buying habit entirely this year, the Takeya Cold Brew Maker really is a lifesaver on days where I don't have the time or money to get to a café. In the summertime, there's always at least one Takeya brewing something in my fridge, and I always thank myself for having it.

