Get Ready to Host a Super Bowl Gathering with These Affordable Kitchen Appliances and Serveware From Target

Everything is just $40 or less. 

By Sarah Byron
Published on January 26, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Superbowl Kitchen Tout
Photo: Target

With this year's Super Bowl quickly approaching, you may be thinking about your party game plan, including the snacks, dishes, and drinks you'll have at your gathering. Of course, you'll want to display all of these delicious eats, and so we turned to Target and found several items to make hosting easier.

From the essential large serving bowl for pretzels and chips to a double-handled wooden board for finger foods, we considered all the different bites and sips you and your guests will be enjoying on game day. And even better, all of these finds are under $40.

Target Super Bowl Party Hosting Essentials

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $35 (was $40); Target

Consider making a one-pot meal with this Crockpot slow cooker that holds more than eight servings. Your guests can use a sturdy serving spoon or tongs to help themselves to pulled pork or pot roast throughout the party. We also found this five-piece baking dish set to cook and serve hot dishes like a sweet potato casserole or baked BBQ chicken that you can place on a non-slip silicone trivet to protect your countertops.

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $20; Target

Chips and dip are a staple game day snack, and this divided serving platter will allow you to present four options (you can opt to put veggies and fruit here too), and your favorite dip in the center bowl. If you want to offer more dips and sauces to your guests, these mini dip bowls come in a pack of three. Place them next to the main dishes set up on a spacious platter. Speaking of these savory sides, this Magic Bullet set will help you whip up pesto, hummus, and more and keep extra in the refrigerator when you need to replenish.

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $40; Target

Of course, having easy access to beverages makes it one less task for you to worry about. This Igloo cooler holds around 85 cans and has the brand's Thermecool insulation so you won't have to keep checking on drinks to make sure they're still chilled—and you can spend more time cheering on your favorite team.

Scroll down to shop more of our favorite affordable serving finds, or head to Target to order more helpful kitchen appliances and serveware essentials in time for your Super Bowl gathering.

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $15 (was $20); Target

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $10; Target

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $40 (was $50); Target

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $10; Target

Target Superbowl Kitchen
Target

Buy it: $30; Target

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
MLK Sales Roundup tout
Target Is Taking Up to 70% Off KitchenAid, OXO, Zwilling, and More This Weekend Only
Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block Stainless Steel tout
The 25+ Best Kitchen Deals From Target's Huge After-Christmas Sale
Amazon Weekend Sales Roundup
Score Kitchen Appliances, Cookware, Tools, Organizers, and More Up to 77% Off Right Now on Amazon
Pantry shelves lined with dry goods
7 Budget-Friendly Ways I Eat More Protein Without Even Trying
Early New Years Deals Tout
26 of the Best Amazon Deals to Help Get Your Kitchen Ready for 2023
After Christmas Deals Tout
You Can Still Shop Deals From Brands Like Lodge, Cuisinart, All-Clad, KitchenAid, and More at Amazon — Up to 62% Off
Target Deal Days
Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items
A KitchenAid stand mixer and Oster waffle maker on a red polka dot background.
13 Can't-Miss Kitchen Deals From Target's Massive Cyber Monday Sale
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond on a red and yellow background with her floral dutch oven
A Ton of the Pioneer Woman's Cookware & Bakeware Is on Sale at Walmart for Black Friday
Best Amazon Black Friday Kitchen and Home Deals
The 30 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Kitchen and Home Deals Include Up to 76% Off Lodge, Cuisinart, and More
cookware set, coffee grinder, and a saucepot arranged on a colorful background
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Products — Here Are 15 Worth Snapping Up
Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Section Is Filled With Discounts on Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and More
Thanksgiving dinner complete with a roasted turkey on a bed of citrus and fresh herbs, gravy, a beet salad, mashed sweet potatoes and wine all on a purple tablecloth-lined table.
Which Holiday Foods Are Worth Making From Scratch Versus Buying From the Store?
Amazon kitchen deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Flooded With Early Black Friday Deals Up to 60% Off — These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Walmart Black Friday Deals
Walmart Has Thousands of Incredible Kitchen Deals Today — Here's What's Worth Buying