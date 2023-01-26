Get Ready to Host a Super Bowl Gathering with These Affordable Kitchen Appliances and Serveware From Target

With this year's Super Bowl quickly approaching, you may be thinking about your party game plan, including the snacks, dishes, and drinks you'll have at your gathering. Of course, you'll want to display all of these delicious eats, and so we turned to Target and found several items to make hosting easier.

From the essential large serving bowl for pretzels and chips to a double-handled wooden board for finger foods, we considered all the different bites and sips you and your guests will be enjoying on game day. And even better, all of these finds are under $40.

Target Super Bowl Party Hosting Essentials

Consider making a one-pot meal with this Crockpot slow cooker that holds more than eight servings. Your guests can use a sturdy serving spoon or tongs to help themselves to pulled pork or pot roast throughout the party. We also found this five-piece baking dish set to cook and serve hot dishes like a sweet potato casserole or baked BBQ chicken that you can place on a non-slip silicone trivet to protect your countertops.

Chips and dip are a staple game day snack, and this divided serving platter will allow you to present four options (you can opt to put veggies and fruit here too), and your favorite dip in the center bowl. If you want to offer more dips and sauces to your guests, these mini dip bowls come in a pack of three. Place them next to the main dishes set up on a spacious platter. Speaking of these savory sides, this Magic Bullet set will help you whip up pesto, hummus, and more and keep extra in the refrigerator when you need to replenish.

Of course, having easy access to beverages makes it one less task for you to worry about. This Igloo cooler holds around 85 cans and has the brand's Thermecool insulation so you won't have to keep checking on drinks to make sure they're still chilled—and you can spend more time cheering on your favorite team.

Scroll down to shop more of our favorite affordable serving finds, or head to Target to order more helpful kitchen appliances and serveware essentials in time for your Super Bowl gathering.

