Deal Alert: Score a Staub Dutch Oven Up to 71% Off Ahead of Presidents Day

Every kitchen needs a Dutch oven. They're a cold weather cooking essential at the minimum, and an unexpected must-have the rest of the year, too. For example, when you're ready to cook down and preserve tomatoes or fruits, there's nothing better for the job.

Beyond the timing of the seasons, now's the perfect time to grab one. That's thanks to Staub's early Presidents Day Deals, since you can score this coveted deep-set Dutch oven on sale for up to 71 percent off, depending on the color you choose.

Zwilling

Buy it: from $150 (was $514); Zwilling

It's your classic oven, with a little extra room. Made with an enameled cast iron coating, it's naturally nonstick and has the most optimal heat retention and distribution you can get from a piece of cookware. That's important for the projects that'll go on inside the vessel, like soup, since you'll likely have a lot of volume to heat through while you're cooking with it.

The 5-quart capacity and shape of the oven creates a ton of space, without the extra bulk. Instead of making the base wider to accommodate more size, Staub designed this oven to be slightly taller than its traditional cocottes. Not only is this a great perk for being able to fit more ingredients in, but it's also key if you like to use your Dutch oven for frying or reducing. The extra height will give you extra wiggle room at the top for any splatter or mess.

Its depth is also great for roasting taller cuts of protein, as well as anything that rises (like bread). It'll work on any stovetop, as well as in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius). And, when you're using it to bake or braise or stew, the tight-fitting lid is a huge perk. It comes with pea-sized spikes on the inside, that way you'll maintain a proper moisture level throughout the entire cooking process.

For the highest discount, snap it up in a deep matte black, a bright cherry red, or a sleek white for 71 percent off. And for 69 percent off, you can score it in a dark ocean blue, a graphite grey, and a deep grenadine red. If you had your eye on the blueberry blue one, rest assured: You can still grab it for 61 percent off.

It's got tons of five star reviews on the brand's website too, with one shopper saying "I have been using it weekly since I received it last year as a gift to myself." They add that it's a "Wonderful pot and heats up well."

"This pot is a staple in our kitchen, and our go-to for any type of soups or gumbos to be made. Overall the food comes out more flavorful and I couldn't imagine cooking without it now," another reviewer wrote.

Users love the size too, saying it's the perfect depth for bubbling away stews, soups, sauces, and roasts. "I also love that you can use a smaller burner with it since it is tall rather than wide," a third said.

Now that it's over 70 percent off, it's surely a deal you don't want to miss. Grab this Staub Tall 5-Quart Cocotte now for all of your kitchen projects to come, and keep scrolling to shop additional colors.

