These Silicone Bags Replaced My Plastic Ones for Good—and They're up to 32% off at Amazon

For as long as I can remember, plastic bags have been a staple in my house. From using them to store sandwiches, to snacks, to even well, odds and ends like loose batteries, plastic bags are just one of those things worth having around. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized how wasteful they are, and how many I used. I didn't think there was a great alternative, until I came across these bags.

Stasher's bags are all made from food-grade silicone that's reusable, meaning they can replace your single-use plastic bags for good. And the good news is that right now, you can grab them for up to 32 percent off at Amazon.

Stasher bags are extremely easy to care for.

They come in all different sizes, from a half-gallon to a tiny bag that can fit on a keychain, and plenty of colors, too, like pink, green, or clear. But the best part about them beyond their reusable nature is that they are all microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe, so you can store your food, heat it up, and clean it out, all with ease. They are the crossover between plastic bags and food storage containers we've all been waiting for.

While there are plenty of different sizes to choose from, I recommend snagging a four-pack if you're just starting off. Personally, I love the smallest bag for slices of fruit. The sandwich bag is great for sandwiches, of course, and the slightly larger bag is great for a snack, like popcorn. Finally, the largest bag is perfect for something like salad, as you can add dressing later and shake it up, all in the bag. Of course, you can also grab a half-gallon bag, or a sandwich-sized bag or snack bag on their own to test the waters.

But don't just take my word for it. Stasher bags have more than 24,500 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to their durability, versatility, and how leak-proof they are. One reviewer asks, "Have you ever come across a product that you didn't know you needed until you bought it and now you can't live without it?" They continue to praise the bags for how versatile they are, writing, "This bag system can go from fridge to microwave (or oven up to 400 degrees [Fahrenheit]) and then into the dishwasher. I even use them in the sous vide!"

Another shopper writes that these bags have even kept their food fresher for longer: "These are thick, easily washed, dry quickly, and are so useful in the kitchen. Most of all, I love that they take up less space. Finally, they keep leftovers so fresh that it also helps save money on food."

If you're looking to replace your plastic bags, snap up some Stasher bags while they're still up to 32 percent off at Amazon.

