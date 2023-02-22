This Stanley Water Bottle Is the Travel-Friendly Alternative to the Brand's Viral Tumbler That Keeps Selling Out—and It's on Sale

It’s over 20 percent off. 

By Daniel Modlin
Published on February 22, 2023

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle tout
Photo: AllRecipes / Reese Herrington

Having a good water bottle is essential. Whether you're at the gym, the office, traveling, or just working from home, staying hydrated is important, and few things are more motivating than a water bottle that is easy to use and keeps water ice-cold for hours on end.

Stanley makes one that TikTok users are in love with, and there is no shortage of videos calling it an "emotional support bottle" or a "lifesaver." But the problem is, it's always sold out. The good news: You can grab a travel-friendly alternative that some shoppers like more than the viral tumbler, while it's over 20 percent off at Amazon.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
Amazon

Buy it: $31 (was $40); Amazon

The Stanley IceFlow Tumbler can hold 30 ounces of liquid and has a tapered design that allows it to fit into a cup holder with ease. The lid comes with a flip-up straw to make drinking easy, and the stainless steel bottle has a double-wall vacuum insulation to keep liquids cold for up to 12 hours, and keep ice icey for up to two days, according to the brand.

Shoppers love this bottle thanks to its durability, how easy it is to carry, and its overall value. One writes, "Love this water bottle from Stanley! The color is really pleasing, the handle is sturdy and comfortable to grab with a handful of other stuff (ladies, you get me), and I love that the straw is easily removable to clean and the suction from the spout is quiet and airtight."

Another reviewer says that not only do they think this bottle is a great size, but they even prefer it to the other viral Stanley bottle. They write, "I love the handle, and when it tips over I'm not as nervous about it spilling than I am with the other type of Stanley."

If you're looking for a new water bottle, this is the one worth grabbing. Head to Amazon and pick it up while it's 23 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $31.

