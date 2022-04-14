Walmart Just Quietly Put Dozens of Grills on Sale for Up to $700 Off — These Are the 8 Best Deals
It's finally starting to feel like spring across the country and Walmart is celebrating by marking down dozens of its best-selling grills. From portable charcoal grills that are great for camping to large smokers for incredible barbecue, these backyard workhorses could be a staple in your cooking over the next few months and the focal point of your outdoor gatherings. But we recommend taking a look at these deals as soon as you can because prices this low won't last long. Plus, you have more important things to think about, like planning your first cookout of the year.
Check out all eight of our picks for the best grills on sale at Walmart, below.
Best Grill Deals
- Ozark Trail 10-Inch Portable Camping Charcoal Grill, $25 (was $30)
- Expert Grill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $174 (was $197)
- Dyna-Glo 36-Inch Wide Body Propane Gas Smoker, $382 (was $428)
- Char-Broil American Gourmet Charcoal Barrel Grill, $107 (was $130)
- Dyna-Glo X-Large Heavy-Duty Charcoal Grill, $249 (was $392)
- Z Grills Wood Pellet 8-in-1 Grill and Smoker, $459 (was $529)
- Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared Gas Grill, $254 (was $330)
- Lifesmart 35-Inch Precision Wood Pellet Grill, $299 (was $999)
The grill with the largest (by far) discount is the Lifesmart 35-Inch Precision Wood Pellet Grill at $700 off. The most functional on our list, it's able to smoke, grill, sear, roast, bake, dehydrate, and braise ribs, burgers, chicken, and vegetables with ease. It has a built-in precision cooking probe that allows you to choose the exact method, time, and temperature you want. All you have to do is load it with hardwood pellets, set the controls on the LED display, use the easy push-ignition, and let the grill do its thing to deliver the smoky flavor of a wood-fire barbecue through the ease and power of gas. Plus, it comes with a meat thermometer to ensure your cuts are cooked to perfection.
Buy it: $299 (was $999); Walmart
Shoppers say this grill has a "massive" amount of cooking space with 510 square-inches between the two internal grill racks and they "love the look" of it in their yards.
Buy it: $254 (was $330); Walmart
Another standout from the list is the Char-Broil Performance TRU-Infrared Gas Grill. This advanced grill uses infrared technology to cook food with precision, ensuring everything is to your exact desired temperature. The porcelain grates are low-maintenance, rust-resistant, and clean up easily. Also, its push-ignition means you don't have to bother with lighter fluid. The grill has a built-in warming rack for lightly toasting buns and keeping your hot dogs hot while steaks finish up and a small burner on the side for heating up barbecue sauces or a can of baked beans.
No matter which grill you pick, you're sure to get a great deal at Walmart. Just be sure to shop while these sales are still hot.