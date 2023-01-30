This TikTok-Famous Organizer Works with Any Kitchen Wrap—and It's 25% Off Right Now

Grab it while it’s on sale. 

By Daniel Modlin
Published on January 30, 2023

SpaceAid WrapNeat 3 in 1 Wrap Organizer
Photo: Allrecipes / Pamela Jew

2023 is the year I finally become clutter-free. I'm tired of having to dig through my cabinets for a storage container or lid, and finding spices in my spice cabinet has never been so hard. But before I take on those bigger projects, I've decided to start small.

While organizing aluminum foil, plastic wrap, and parchment paper may not be at the top of your list, maybe it should be. It's really easy, and nothing I have done to my kitchen in such a small amount of time has made such a big difference. And right now you can grab this wrap organizer at Amazon while it's 36 percent off and claim a small organizational victory.

SpaceAid WrapNeat 3 in 1 Wrap Organizer
Amazon

Buy it: $21 with Prime and coupon (was $40); Amazon

It all started on TikTok. I was scrolling through my feed, and, suddenly, I found people obsessed with this thing. It looked so simple, yet so life-changing. I had to try it immediately.

There are a few things I love about this little organizer from SpaceAid. I'm not sure it necessarily saves space, but it definitely saves time. First of all, I can't count how many times I've grabbed plastic wrap on accident when I've needed aluminum foil. With this, I end up taking all three rolls out in one go. But beyond that, it also cuts cleaner than the original boxes. I no longer have to worry about scrunching up my plastic wrap—this slider cutter cuts better than any box or pair of scissors.

Beyond having three compartments for three wraps and a slider cutter, it also comes with an adorable set of labels so you can know which wrap is in which compartment without having to poke around to find out.

But don't just take my word for it. More than 1,300 Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these organizers thanks to how easy they are to use and how great they look. One reviewer writes that the sliding cutter "makes it so easy to get nice square pieces. I feel like before I always ended up with bad rips of foils and parchment because cheap product boxes would tear or bend under the pressure of heavy foil or thick paper."

Another shopper gushed over how much this has helped them in their kitchen, writing it "was so freeing to get rid of all the boxes of foil, wax paper, and plastic wrap and just have them all under one convenient gorgeous piece! It is well-made, sturdy and it has three holes on the back to nail on the wall."

If you're looking for an easy way to organize your kitchen, start here, and grab one of these organizers while it's still 25 percent off at Amazon.

