Snap Kitchen's Meal Delivery Service Lets Me Eat Healthy Without Any Effort
Every January, I feel the sudden need to eat healthier, and I feel so burnt out from the holidays that I don't want to cook. I usually resort to easy foods like frozen veggies, pre-washed lettuce that I can just pour dressing over, and canned sardines. Even traditional meal kits have seemed like too much work.
This year, however, I decided to take a route that seemed easier and tastier: a prepared meal delivery service. Snap Kitchen touts "zero preservatives, antibiotics, artificial sweeteners, hormones, or other junk," and scrolling through its meal options sold me in seconds.
The menu looked flavorful and fresh: chicken piccata with garlic roasted cauliflower, steak tacos with salsa verde and rice pilaf, and Korean barbeque meatballs with sesame broccoli and carrots, to point out a few customer favorites. Plus, the meals just required reheating — no thawing, no cooking, and no cleanup.
Let it be known: Snap Kitchen actually tastes as delicious as it looks. I think it boils down to the quality of the ingredients, chef-developed recipes, and the fact that the meals are never frozen. I found its single-serving meals so fresh that I could convince someone I cooked it at home if I were willing to share.
All of Snap Kitchen's meals are gluten-free if that matters to you, and you can further filter meals by diet, like high protein, keto, low carb, paleo, and Whole30. (Having followed the latter two diets before, I wish Snap Kitchen were around to take care of some of the cooking!) If you're cooking basically every meal right now, enjoying even a few meals from this delivery service would be a game-changer.
Plus, you won't feel gipped if you're not eating a certain diet. Nothing about these meals seems lacking: You won't miss the dairy in a dish that excludes it or gluten in a brown rice pasta entree. The menu also changes seasonally.
Snap Kitchen provides a full list of ingredients and the nutrition facts for its meals, so you can more easily meet your needs, whether that's a certain diet or fueling your body pre- or post-workout.
You can order six or 12 meals per week, delivered right to your door, which can be a heavy lift for a busy person or couple. If you're feeding a family, Snap Kitchen does offer kid-friendly meals like chicken tenders with potato-turnip mash, turkey chili with beans and Cheddar cheese, and blueberry pancakes with breakfast sausage.
A week of six meals costs $76 a week (or about $12.67 per meal), while a week of 12 meals costs $126 (or about $10.50 per meal). Snap Kitchen delivers to most states within the continental U.S. You can enter your zip code here to see if it's available in your area. You can also find individual meals for sale at certain Whole Foods locations and Snap Kitchen stores.