Disney Fans Can Save Big on Tons of Kitchen Items in This Under-the-Radar Sale
Calling all Disney fans: If you're in the middle of selecting a few new items to add some magic to your kitchen or a devotee of those classic characters who's also always interested in perusing a good discount, we have some exciting news. The ShopDisney home section just launched a quiet sale featuring dozens of themed items that are sure to brighten your day.
Within this sale, you can save big on markdowns that start at only $2 across home and kitchen categories. The dozens of items up for grabs include everything from mugs and drinkware to serving trays, utensil holders, pitchers, and more.
Below, we've gathered the nine best kitchen deals from the Disney home collection.
Best ShopDisney Kitchen Deals
- Winnie the Pooh Kitchen Utensil Set and Holder, $15 (was $35)
- Aladdin Color-Changing Mug, $6 (was $17)
- Winnie the Pooh and Pals Herb Planter Set, $21 (was $35)
- EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Serving Tray, $21 (was $35)
- Dumbo Logo Mug, $8 (was $20)
- EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Pitcher, $18 (was $30)
- Toy Story ''Reach for the Sky'' Mug, $9 (was $15)
- Mickey Mouse Peace and Love Tumbler with Straw for Adults, $10 (was $25)
- Mickey Mouse Lunch Box with Utensils, $63 (was $70)
- Toy Story 4 Snowglobe Tumbler with Straw, $5 (was $13)
Buy it: Winnie the Pooh and Pals Herb Planter Set, $21 (was $35); ShopDisney
Everyone's favorite silly old bear loves honey, that's no secret. But there are other plants that could benefit from Winnie the Pooh's devotion, and yours, too. This herb planter set could find a happy little home on your kitchen windowsill or on the counter near some sunshine. It comes with three small planters perfect for oregano, basil, thyme, or rosemary sprigs to grow from, and includes the likenesses of the character's best friends, Piglet and Tigger. Shoppers say it's "even cuter" in person and that the planter set is "very high-quality."
Buy it: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Pitcher, $18 (was $30); ShopDisney
Another shopper-favorite from the collection is this pitcher with Mickey Mouse's likeness and a field's worth of roses printed on it. The pitcher is decorated in honor of this year's International Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT, making it a collector's item for those who look forward to the celebration each year. It holds nearly 60 ounces, making it an ideal fit for iced tea or lemonade during your next cookout, and is made out of tough and durable melamine, so you can feel safe bringing it outside.
Those are just a few of the Disney discounts we're adding to our carts. Snag these and more on-sale kitchen finds during the ShopDisney home sale while these popular items are still available.