Disney Fans Can Save Big on Tons of Kitchen Items in This Under-the-Radar Sale

Everyone's favorite silly old bear loves honey, that's no secret. But there are other plants that could benefit from Winnie the Pooh's devotion, and yours, too. This herb planter set could find a happy little home on your kitchen windowsill or on the counter near some sunshine. It comes with three small planters perfect for oregano, basil, thyme, or rosemary sprigs to grow from, and includes the likenesses of the character's best friends, Piglet and Tigger. Shoppers say it's "even cuter" in person and that the planter set is "very high-quality."