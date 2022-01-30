25 Self-Care Gifts For You or Your Valentine
Self-care rituals and routines shouldn't be limited to one day a year, but Valentine's Day sure makes a good excuse for some extra me-time. Whether you're looking for a gift for well-deserving family and friends, or you just want to show yourself a little love, any of these self-care gifts will make for a happy and healthy pick-me-up.
And because self-care looks different for everyone, you'll find a wide variety of gifts on this list for every style of relaxation, from calming fragrance diffusers to flavorful cooking oils, jigsaw puzzles to soothing tea blends.
Related Items
Parks Car Fragrance
Each car fragrance in Paddywax's new Parks collection is inspired by a national park and even features a QR code with a corresponding visitor's guide. The collection includes parks like Yellowstone, the Great Smoky Mountains, Yosemite, and more, each benefitting The National Park Foundation. It's sure to be your new park companion whenever you're in need of some fresh air.
Buy it: $8; paddywax.com
Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set
Treat yourself to a spa day without ever leaving home. These shower steamers feature calming essential oils like lavender, lemongrass, and more for aromatherapy bliss.
Buy it: $28-$50; uncommongoods.com
Heart Double-Wall Latte Mugs
A morning cup of joe or a nightly cuppa tea can be a centering daily ritual. The only thing that could make it any better is this heart-shaped glass mug that's sure to put a smile on the drinker's face. Sold both individually and in a set of four, the mugs stay cool to the touch with hot drinks and don't sweat with cold.
Buy it: $16-$64 (originally $20-$80); williams-sonoma.com
Pints Club 3 Month Subscription
What better treat than a monthly delivery of small-batch, homemade ice cream from this Portland-based creamery? Choose between their best-sellers pack, their rotating menu of flavors, or just keep it a surprise.
Buy it: $195; saltandstraw.com
Native x Baked by Melissa Tie-Dye Vanilla Cupcake Body Wash
The all-natural body care brand Native teamed up with Baked by Melissa to create a line of scrumptious, bakery-scented body care, including Tie-Dye Vanilla and Fresh Peach Cupcake.
Buy it: $9; target.com
Clean T Non-Alcoholic Tequila With Hella Margarita Mix
Cleanco makes it easy to cut back on alcohol consumption, as well as calories and sugar, with its low-/no-alcohol spirits. Blanco-style Clean T is a refreshing alternative to tequila that pairs beautifully with Hella's margarita mix, made with real lime juice and pure cane sugar.
Buy it: $45; reservebar.com
Heart Bouquet Puzzle
This 634-piece puzzle is sure to give the recipient hours of unplugged relaxation.
Buy it: $27; uncommongoods.com or barnesandnoble.com
Loose Leaf Tea Gift Set
Tea drinkers will relish this collection of essential loose leaf teas, including English Breakfast, Earl Grey Creme, Jasmine Pearls, and Egyptian Chamomile.
Buy it: $84; artoftea.com
Single Origin Madagascar Dark Chocolate Set
Chocolate, dark chocolate in particular, is loaded with nutrients like fiber, minerals, and antioxidants — which means your square or two after dinner is a good-for-you indulgence. And more good news: This set of Madagascar chocolate is Certified Direct Trade, meaning farmers earn six times the industry standard.
Buy it: $25; beyondgood.com
Lavender Sage Ritual Stone Diffuser
This ritual stone diffuser set was designed with self-care in mind: Use the dropper to apply the essential oil blend to the ceramic disk based on your fragrance level preference, and use the onyx lid to release or pause the fragrance as you prefer.
Buy it: $85; aromatique.com
Organic Fresno Chili Crush Olive Oil
For some, cooking can be a source of stress, but for others it can be centering and a way of taking care of your physical and mental health. For those who fall in the second camp, this Fresno chili pepper-infused olive oil will take all of your favorite meals up a notch, including grilled meats, roasted vegetables, pizzas, pastas, and even eggs.
Buy it: $20-$28; enzostable.com or williams-sonoma.com
Leighton Bathrobe
These two-ply terry cotton robes are the height of luxury — and they're designed and made entirely in the U.S. using cotton from Red Land Cotton's farm in North Alabama. "Far above our usual bathrobes," reads one review. "These are thick and very well made."
Buy it: $180; redlandcotton.com
Valentine's Card Bath Bar
I don't know about you, but a rose-colored spa day sounds like the perfect way to spend Valentine's Day (or any day). These bubble bath bars are made with softening ingredients like shea and cocoa butter, and they turn the bathwater a stunning pink with a hint of effervescence. Choose from two different scents, Peach Fizz or Teaberry Rhubarb. And, there's space on the card to write a message to your sweetheart (or yourself, you deserve it!).
Buy it: $12; uncommongoods.com
La Erborista Gift Set
"La erborista" means "the herbalist" in Italian, and the recipient of this gift set is sure to earn that title after cooking with these Sicilian herbs. The set includes Aglio e Oglio Herb Blend, Mamma Rose's Herb Blend, Oregano Flowers, and Wild Foraged Fennel Pollen (considered one of the world's most expensive spices).
Buy it: $95; bonafurtuna.com
The Ellie Nap Dress
Known as the original Nap Dress, The Ellie's free flowing yet stylish design is perfect for just about any occasion. Wear it as a nightgown, around the house, to the beach, or anywhere you'd like.
Buy it: $125; hillhousehome.com
SuperLatte Starter Kit
This Oprah and Meghan Markle-endorsed latte kit is the perfect way to start the day. Made with adaptogens, mushrooms, and probiotics, just add water and use the included frother for coffee house-quality lattes with good-for-you ingredients.
Buy it: $59 (with code OPRAH, originally $74); clevrblends.com
Weighted Throw Blanket
I've been sleeping under this best-selling weighted blanket for months, and now I rarely go a night without it. The breathable cotton keeps me cool, while the weighted blanket fits to my body and keeps me from tossing and turning throughout the night. Available in multiple sizes and colors, as well as a monogram option, it's the ultimate self-care gift.
Buy it: $159; balooliving.com or amazon.com
Essence of Grapefruit Shea Butter
Dry, cracked, winter skin stands no chance against this cult-favorite shea butter. Use it anywhere you need a little extra moisture, including your hands, heels, hair, or lips. "It feels really luxe, and yet is reasonably priced," says one 5-star reviewer.
Buy it: $12; credobeauty.com
Petite Orange Orchid
Studies have shown that indoor plants can help reduce stress and create a more soothing and productive environment. This Phalaenopsis orchid is affectionately known as the "beginner orchid," making it great for the novice and plant enthusiast alike. Plus, it's pet safe.
Buy it: $75; thesill.com
Forward Thinking - A Happiness Journal
Self-reflection and self-care go hand in hand, but it's not always easy to do without some prompting. Fortunately, this journal features a year's worth of guided activities, looking at six key areas of your life: health, work, community, finances, personal activities, and relationships.
Buy it: $19; amazon.com or uncommongoods.com
Heart Cookie Cutters Set
It's widely known that baking has therapeutic powers, but you don't need to be a pastry chef to experience them. These professional-quality, heart-shaped cookie cutters slice smoothly and evenly through dough so you can make bakery-quality cookies no matter your baking background.
Buy it: $30; williams-sonoma.com
Lavender and Chamomile Linen Mist
Sometimes, a good night's rest is the kindest thing you can do for yourself. This combination of lavender, chamomile, witch hazel, and jojoba oil creates a relaxing environment when sprayed on bed sheets, pillows, linens, towels, etc.
Buy it: $13 (originally $17); amazon.com
Porter Water Bottle
We all know hydration is important, and this stylish water bottle will help you remember to get your eight (or more) cups a day. Made from durable, lightweight glass with a silicone sleeve, it's as stylish as it is functional.
Buy it: $25; wandpdesign.com or amazon.com
Big Mood SPF30 Milky Lip Balm
Treat your lips to this silky smooth lip balm that features zinc-based SPF30 sun protection. The combination of oat extract, blue agave, and oil blends help to soothe dry and angry lips and restore moisture. Plus, it tastes like an oat milk latte.
Buy it: $9; everyday-humans.com
byrosiejane Full Size Eau de Parfum + Travel Spray in Leila Lou
Vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, byrosiejane's fragrances are hand mixed in Los Angeles. Their best-selling signature scent, Leila Lou, is a blend of pear, jasmine, and fresh cut grass — and it comes in a beautiful pink color!
Buy it: $75; byrosiejane.com
