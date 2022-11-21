Right Now Is the Best Time to Snag Camping Cookware From REI—Get Deals Up to 55% Off

In lieu of a traditional Black Friday sale, REI has been running its alternative event ahead of the Thanksgiving-week rush. Ending tonight, you can save up to 30 percent on outdoor gear like hiking equipment, cycling needs, electronics, clothing, and more in the retailer's Gear Up Get Out sale. Some of the most impressive markdowns, however, are hiding away in the Camp Kitchen section, where you'll find discounts as steep as 55 percent (and REI Coop members can save even more).

You'll find classic kitchen brand OXO in this section a bunch, with a lot of outdoor cooking basics like tongs, can openers, cutting boards, and scrub brushes marked down. To ensure your next campsite meal is a success, you might also want to take advantage of the price cuts on portable grills and griddles, fuel bottles, cooksets, coffee makers, and meal kits during this Black Friday-style sale. There are several hiking-friendly coolers and insulated tumblers from both Stanley and Hydro Flask on sale, too, so you'll be all squared away to pack in and pack out without hassle and without leaving a trace.

REI

Buy it: REI Co-op Cool Trail Split Pack Cooler, $56 (was $80) at REI

With so much to choose from during this epic sales period, we rounded up the 11 best camping kitchen deals for you to scoop up for less at REI.

Best Camping Cookware Deals at REI

If you're looking for a versatile piece of equipment, keep in mind this Coleman griddle that's over $100 off. The collapsible rolled carbon steel cooktop is as easy to set up as it is to stow away for transport or storage. Reviewers have cooked everything from steaks to pancakes on this cooktop and say it's big enough to make food for groups of four.

REI

To buy: Coleman RoadTrip 24-Inch Griddle XLT, $250 (was $370) at REI

If you've ever replaced your cheap kitchen utensils with OXO, then you already know you should do the same for your on-the-go cooking equipment. This two-in-one outdoor can and bottle opener has cushioned handles so you use it comfortably when dry or wet. Five-star reviewers note it's "silly" how happy this handy tool makes them.

REI

To buy: OXO Outdoor Can + Bottle Opener, $8 (was $16) at REI

Unless you've mastered the art of rubbing two sticks together, you'll likely want a camping stove to boil water or to prepare recipes using a Dutch oven or skillet. In addition to being low maintenance — easy to pack, clean, and store —the MSR WhisperLite International Backpacking Stove is so reliable and durable, several reviewers mention having the "workhorse" for over 20 years. Keep in mind that fuel is sold separately, but lucky for you, REI's got some of that on sale, too.

REI

To buy: MSR WhisperLite International Backpacking Stove, $98 (was $130) at REI

Shop more standout deals below, or head over to REI to see all of the current sale offerings — just remember, this sale ends tonight.