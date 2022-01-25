Ree Drummond's Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupes Are Just $50
There's a reason why restaurant chefs, cookbook authors like Ina Garten, and Allrecipes gear testers alike adore their Le Creuset products: They're sturdy and stylish all at once, and are a total kitchen heirloom worthy of passing down.
The only thing we don't swoon over? The price tag. At $370 a pop for a 5 ½-quart Dutch oven, a new piece of Le Creuset cookware is admittedly an investment.
That's where look-alikes — and perform-alikes — such as Lodge's often-on-sale version come in clutch. And now The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is tossing her hat in the kitchen gear ring with a totally adorable and completely affordable option.
Buy it: $49.78, Walmart
Drummond said at the time of the launch, "These cast iron beauties are more than just cooking vessels; they're also decorative serving pieces. You can carry them straight from the oven to your table!"
The 6-quart cast iron enamel cookware comes with a matching lid and is embossed with floral decals for a classic and cute touch. It also comes with two knobs to top things off: a "bakelite knob" that's heat-resistant and can handle shifts in the oven, plus a matching floral accent knob for when you're using it as a service piece or on the stovetop. (Speaking of the stove, this Dutch oven is safe to use on gas, electric, and induction stove tops, plus in the oven and on the grill.)
Related: 19 Delicious Dutch Oven Dinners
Although it's recommended to be hand-washed only, this pot is worthy of a few extra minutes of clean-up time. Fans confirm: "I have used to cook my pasta sauce as well as chicken cacciatore, and the tomato base does not stain porcelain. It is colorful and attractive and goes right from the stove to the table," a five-star reviewer says. "I would highly recommend this product and sure it will last for a very long time and a GREAT ADDITION to my cooking tools."
Another adds, "This Dutch oven is truly a beauty! I am going to leave it on the stove top as a decorative look. No need to hide this in a cabinet."
If the 6-quart capacity feels a bit large, Drummond's line also includes a perfect-for-spring flower-shaped pink 3-quart cast iron enamel Dutch Oven, and if you like warmer hues, opt for the red version of the all-purpose 6-quart size.
Related Content: