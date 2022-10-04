Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

You no longer have to hold out until Black Friday to score big deals on cookware, bakeware, and other expensive kitchen items. Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is just around the corner, and you can already take advantage of some of the incredible kitchen deals this fall event has to offer.

In case you missed the news last week, Amazon's brand-new event is a two-day shopping extravaganza that runs from October 11 to October 12. It's the perfect opportunity to stock up on kitchen and home essentials, as well as gifts before the holiday rush. There's no shortage of incredible deals, from cookware and bakeware to small appliances, Amazon devices, tableware, and so much more.

The 48-hour long shopping event is especially sweet for Prime members, who will find some of the best deals on the site. If you're not a member yet, you can still find a selection of deals or easily sign up for a 30-day free trial if you're not ready to commit.

Here's a little secret: You can start saving right now. Amazon discounted plenty of picks before the event officially begins. Among some of the early deals, you'll find discounts on sought-after items from luxe brands like KitchenAid, Lodge, All-Clad, and Cuisinart. Prices start at $25, and you're bound to find something to fit your needs.

Whether you're looking to kickstart your Thanksgiving prep or refresh your home for festive fall dinner parties, there are so many great items to snap up in prep for the cold-weather holidays ahead. Keep scrolling to see our favorite deals to shop ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals:

Snap up a Lodge Cast Iron skillet for $15 less. Its durable design makes it perfect for searing proteins, baking brownies, and creating pan pizzas. Plus, the included silicone holder protects your hands from burns while handling a hot pan.

If you're in search of a quality cookware set, check out this 17-piece one from T-fal. It comes with all of the pots and pans your kitchen could possibly need, like three saucepans, a sauté pan, three frying pans, and lids. Each piece is made of hard-anodized aluminum, which is nonstick, easy to clean, and great for quick breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.

Amazon

Best Dining and Entertaining Deals:

Serving up delicious dips, crudité, and appetizers to your guests has never been easier than with this stoneware set. It has five large geometric bowls on the outside, a center bowl, and a wooden base that rotates for easy access from all angles. It's sure to be the centerpiece at your next gathering.

For cold mornings to come, pick up this stackable mug from Yeti. Thanks to a double-walled interior, it keeps drinks hot or cold for hours and features a MagSafe lid that prevents spills. It's great for the car, office, or work-from-home mornings.

Amazon

Best Bakeware Deals:

Baking season is beckoning, which means it's time to ensure your collection is as stacked as your pantry. Start by picking up this quality measuring cup set from KitchenAid for precise liquid measurements on all of your cakes, cookies, and recipes. Made of plastic, you get three cups: a 1-cup, 2-cup, and 4-cup size. Plus, they're dishwasher safe and can be stacked inside each other for easy storing.

For a quality set of bakeware to achieve fluffy cakes, crispy cookies, and perfectly crunchy tarts, pick up this 8-piece option from Chicago Metallic. It's currently $26 off and comes with two 8-inch round baking pans, a 1-pound loaf pan, a sheet pan, 9-inch by 13-inch cake pan, and a cooling rack. And at 37% off, it's quite the steal.

Amazon

Best Small Appliance Deals:

If you've ever wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer but shied away from the price, now's your opportunity to grab one for nearly $50 off. It has 10 high-powered speed settings and a sliding control dial. It also comes with three attachments: a dough hook, whisk attachment, and flat beater.If you already have this kitchen workhorse, it's an incredible gift for any baker in your life.

It's never too late to jump on the air fryer train. Start by snapping up this versatile model from Instant Vortex for $60 off. It has six different cooking functions, and a handy cooking light so you can keep tabs on your crispy chicken thighs, roasted veggies, and quick meals as they crisp.

This top-rated Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker is also on sale, at $10 off its retail price. It makes delicious ice cream parlor-worthy sweet treats in just 20 minutes, with an easy-to-use design to easily customize it to your liking. Grab yours for just $63 right now.

Amazon

Best Storage Deals:

A sturdy set of food containers is a must-have in your kitchen for all of your soups, stews, and make-ahead meals to come. Pick up this 60-piece container set from Rubbermaid for only $39. Each piece is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, with a vented lid that comes in handy when heating up leftovers or steaming foods.

If you have a cluttered refrigerator and chaotic cabinet, we've got the solution for you — it's this 10-piece clear organizer set. For $40, you get 10 clear bins that range in size from small to large to keep your dried goods, cans, and produce easy to see. Plus, the included handles make it easy to grab and restock them.

These are just a preview of the incredible deals Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will offer. Head to Amazon now to shop these items and much more before the event arrives on October 11.

