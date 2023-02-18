I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 of My Favorite Kitchen Items to Score This Presidents Day

Long weekends are meant for taking care of business, in my opinion. From meal prep to chores, there's plenty to be done even with a Monday off. And because it's Presidents Day, shopping is one of those tasks. But it's my job to help you find the best items for your kitchen, especially when they're on sale.

Because there are hundreds of great kitchen deals to shop across the internet, we've tried to narrow things down for you. Whether you're looking for cleaning supplies, kitchen appliances, or new bowls, these are editor-approved deals worth grabbing before they're gone.

Editor-Loved Presidents Day Deals:

Y YHY Set of 4 Pasta Bowls, $22 (was $30); Amazon

Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker, $143 (was $185); Amazon

Rubbermaid Brilliance Set of 5 Storage Containers, $20 (was $35); Amazon

Kootek 4-Pack Large Ice Cube Tray Mold, $19 (was $22); Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Thermometer, $10 (was $17); Amazon

Bissell Upright Bagless Vacuum, $101 (was $119); Amazon

Swedish Dishcloths 10-Pack, $22 (was $25); Amazon

Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack, $36 (was $45); " title="Food52" context="body" sid=""/]

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet, $120 (was $175); Williams Sonoma

KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $280 (was $450); Target

Y YHY Set of 4 Pasta Bowls

Amazon

Buy it: $22 (was $30); Amazon

These pasta bowls are some of my favorites. If you haven't been properly introduced to pasta bowls, let me explain: They are wide so they have plenty of room like a plate, but tall enough to house sauce without it spilling over. This set comes with four of these wonders, and right now they're almost $5 a bowl.

Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker

Amazon

Buy it: $143 (was $185); Amazon

I firmly believe that every home needs a rice cooker. While you can cook rice on the stovetop, a rice cooker will make better rice, and you can even go take a walk while it's cooking. This one also plays a cute noise to let you know the rice is ready.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Set of 5 Storage Containers

Amazon

Buy it: $20 (was $35); Amazon

If you're looking for new storage containers, look no further. Not only does this set of five stack perfectly and prevent leaks, it looks good while doing it. The containers and lids are dishwasher-safe, and can go in the microwave as well. It's no wonder they have over 16,300 perfect ratings on Amazon.

Kootek 4-Pack Large Ice Cube Tray Mold

Amazon

Buy it: $19 (was $22); Amazon

Whether you're just looking for a way to cool off or craving an Old Fashioned at the end of the day, big ice is the way to go. This mold is perfect for it. It makes six great cubes, and because of its silicone design, they're easy to pull out even when they're at their most frozen. I couldn't recommend them enough.

ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Thermometer

Amazon

Buy it: $10 (was $17); Amazon

Cooking protein to a safe temperature can be tricky, especially if you don't have an instant read thermometer. This one takes the guesswork out of cooking chicken or steak thanks to its easy-to-read design. It's only $10 and will truly transform your kitchen.

Bissell Upright Bagless Vacuum

Amazon

Buy it: $100 (was $118); Amazon

Because Presidents Day is the last shopping event before spring, now's a great time to get a vacuum for all of your spring cleaning needs. I personally swear by this Bissel vacuum for cleaning up any mess in the kitchen. And I should know, I make a lot of them.

Swedish Dishcloths 10-Pack

Amazon

Buy it: $22 (was $25); Amazon

Speaking of cleaning, these Swedish dishcloths are a great way to replace your paper towels for good. Each towel is reusable, so instead of chucking it in the garbage when you're done, you can just lay it over the sink to dry, kind of like a sponge. These are perfect for sopping up spills, and you can even use them as napkins in a pinch.

Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack

Food52

Buy it: $36 (was $45); " title="Food52" context="body" sid=""/]

I never thought I'd say I love a drying rack, but then I came across this one. It goes over a sink, so it's perfect if you have a double sink, and it rolls up easily so you can access that space if you need to. And despite its space-saving design, it is sturdy enough to hold plenty of dishes, silverware, and even cookware.

Le Creuset 9-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Williams Sonoma

Buy it: $120 (was $175); Williams Sonoma

Every kitchen needs one pan that can be left on the stove at all times and can be used for everything from reheating leftovers to frying an egg. This is that pan. Made by Le Creuset, it has an enameled cast iron construction that makes it nonstick, easy to clean, and easy to use. Plus it's beautiful to look at on the stovetop.

KitchenAid 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Target

Buy it: $280 (was $450); Target

A stand mixer is one of those items that I thought wasn't worth splurging for, but now that I have one, I can't imagine life without it. From making pizza dough to mixing batter for cakes, my stand mixer is a staple on my countertop. If you're looking for one, now's the time, since this classic KitchenAid is almost $200 off at Target.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: