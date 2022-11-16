Food News and Trends A Ton of the Pioneer Woman's Cookware & Bakeware Is on Sale at Walmart for Black Friday From appliances to bakeware bundles and home decor, score some amazing deals on Ree Drummond's vintage-inspired collection. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Ree Drummond/Allrecipes Here at Allrecipes, we love Ree Drummond for her recipes, weeknight inspiration, and generally being one of the most relatable, good-humored cooks on the internet. But did you know she also has an extensive collection of gorgeous, affordable home goods at Walmart? And, even better, a ton of our favorite items are on sale this week as part of Walmart's early Black Friday deals. From gorgeous, vintage-inspired patterns to budget-friendly bundles, there are a plethora of incredible deals to score in The Pioneer Woman Walmart collection right now. Here are just a few of our top picks. The Pioneer Woman Deals at Walmart Aluminum Nonstick 19-Piece Cookware Set, $60 (Black Friday Deal) 20-Piece Cutlery Set, $20 (Black Friday Deal) 4-Quart & 0.65-Quart Slow Cookers Set, $15 (Black Friday Deal) Prairie Signature 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Jumbo Cooker Frying Pan, $20 (Black Friday Deal) 20-Piece Bake & Prep Set, $20 (Black Friday Deal) Timeless Beauty Enamel Cast Iron 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $40 (was $45) Vintage Floral Enameled Steel 4-Quart Dutch Oven, $25 (was $28) Vintage Floral 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $40 (was $45) Fiona Floral 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker, $22 (was $28) Fiona Floral Extra-Wide Slot 2-Slice Toaster, $20 (was $30) 4-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Bundle, $30 (was $33) 12-Piece Classic Belly Ceramic Cookware Set, $90 (was $100) 2-Piece Rectangular Ruffle Top Ceramic Bakeware Set, $19 (was $28) 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, $25 (was $30) 9-Inch Stoneware Pie & Tart Pan, $14 (was $17) Black Friday Bundles A ton of cookware and bakeware bundles are a steal as part of Walmart's Black Friday deals. Here are our top picks. Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman Aluminum Nonstick 19-Piece Cookware Set, $60 at Walmart An adorable, affordable set to help any beginner cook get started in the kitchen. This 19-piece set is a true one-stop-shop for all your cookware needs and includes a saucepan, Dutch oven, pre-seasoned cast iron skillet, and two sizes of non-stick skillets, plus a ceramic baking dish, measuring spoons and cups, and a wooden spoon and turner! Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Bake & Prep Set, $20 at Walmart A gorgeous gift for the baker in your life, at a hard-to-skip price! They will love this coordinated set with its vintage-inspired floral patterns. The 20-piece set features a melamine batter bowl, ceramic baking dish, grater, pinch bowls, measuring spoons and cups, plus all the tools for your dessert needs: a spatula, whisk, and pastry brush! Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Cutlery Set, $20 at Walmart It's hard to believe that this adorable cutting board and knife set is just $20 for the 20-piece set. With a full assortment of knives and cutting surfaces, this cutlery set will quickly become one of your most essential tools. It features three pattered cutting mats, one cutting board, a pair of kitchen shears, and seven different styles of knives, each with their own coordinated sheath for safe storage. Appliances Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker, $22 (was $28) at Walmart Lots of slow cookers from The Pioneer Woman's collaboration with Hamilton Beach are on sale right now, and we can hardly contain our excitement! There is a larger 7-quart model in a gorgeous teal floral on discount right now, but we're personally drawn to this navy one with its vintage farmhouse pattern. This slow cooker features two heat settings plus a seal-tight lid with clips that snap into place, making it easily portable. Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral Extra-Wide Slot 2-Slice Toaster, $20 (was $30) at Walmart We'll all be adding a toaster to our wish lists this holiday season after seeing how cute this one is! If you're buying other items from The Pioneer Collection, you can add this matching toaster for less than $20. Cookware & Utensils Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Enameled Steel 4-Quart Dutch Oven, $25 (was $28) at Walmart There are a ton of Dutch ovens on sale from Drummond's collection—including this enamel cast iron one we've written about before—but our favorite might just be this enameled steel one inspired by vintage patterns. Its beautiful floral design makes it an ideal choice to go from stove to table, not only cooking your favorite recipes, but also serving them up in style. Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 12-Piece Classic Belly Ceramic Cookware Set, $89 (was $99) at Walmart Another great gift pick for anyone building out their kitchen from scratch—newlyweds, recent grads, or anyone looking to revamp with a coordinated set. Plus, it comes in two gorgeous ombre colors reminiscent of our favorite French cookware, Le Creuset: teal and gray. Bakeware Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Nonstick Metal Bakeware Bundle, $30 (was $33) at Walmart Baking season is upon us, and what better way to kick it off than with this bundle of non-stick bakeware in all the sizes and shapes you need. Tackle every bake from cookies and cakes to brownies and bars, and do it in style with this matching set. Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 2-Piece Rectangular Ruffle Top Ceramic Bakeware Set, $20 (was $25) at Walmart Loads of The Pioneer Woman's pleasantly nostalgic ceramic bakeware are on sale, too. We particularly love this 2-for-1 deal on rectangular ruffled casserole dishes in vintage flea market-inspired designs, though this Ceramic Casserole Dish with a matching Metal Serving Rack catches our eye too. Act fast—some of the bakeware color ways have already sold out. Walmart Buy it: The Pioneer Woman 9-Inch Stoneware Pie & Tart Pan, $14 (was $17) at Walmart This stoneware pie plate is practically begging to be added to our carts. You have a choice of two designs: a red and cream plate with florals on the inside, fair isle on the outside, and a darling ruffled edge, or a multicolor plate with assorted florals on the inside, a pink and white gingham outside, and dotted edge. Good luck picking between them, or don't at all! For less than $15, you can always get both. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit