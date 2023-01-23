This Philips Air Fryer Finally Ended My Parents' Cooking Rut, and It's 40% Off at Target

My mom and dad have been cooking dinner every night of the week since they got married in 1989, so it's safe to say that the inspiration rut they've built up is as deep as the earth's core. While I can get behind staples, I've seen them scarf down the same bowl of spaghetti and meatballs far too many times. That made my goal this past holiday season very clear: shake up and simplify my parents' routine, and do it on a budget. When I saw that the Philips Air Fryer XXL was on sale, all thoughts dissipated and I whipped my credit card out in hyper-speed, happily footing the $170 fee.

After having it for just a few months, I can happily report that this Allrecipes tested favorite has made light work of some of their favorite meals and inspired them to try new things everyday. But I'm even more excited to tell you that you can snap it up at an even lower price at Target than when I bought it in November.

Target

Buy it: $150 (was $250); Target

Since we've tested this machine before, I knew it'd be a purchase I could count on. This air fryer is well known as the best-of-the-best—it was our top pick for its sleek design, its ability to crisp up anything and everything, plus its hefty-sized basket.

My parents were more doubtful, but even they admit it lives up to this, and then some. Everything they've cooked up has been just as good as the original way they cook it, or even better. Our family's favorite produce like broccoli, peppers, cauliflower, eggplant, squash, and carrots have come out even crispier and more flavorful than when they were cooked in the oven or on the stove. I've used it a few times, and it's worked perfectly on salmon and sweet potatoes. Plus there's enough control that we can toast delicate ingredients like pine nuts without burning.

Its control and precision is all thanks to its effective design and easy-to-use settings. Choose your desired temperature up to 400 degrees F (204 degrees C), and use the quick dial to choose your time. After that, it's pretty simple. The air fryer does all the hard work, plus you can also use it to grill, roast, bake, toast, and reheat anything.

Its extra-large basket holds up to 3 pounds of weight and 7 quarts in volume, so there's plenty of room to cook for more than just one person. My parents love this: They're able to pop in a few chicken cutlets for their weekly chicken Parmesan night, and it air fries them up just right, giving them the option to skip the mess of heating up oil on the stovetop. It totally revolutionized their busy, weeknight cooking, giving them a helping hand whenever they need it. And they've found themselves making things they'd shied away from in the past, like homemade fries and potato wedges.

Everything's easy to remove too—the basket pulls out completely, making it easy to clean. You can pop everything into the dishwasher, or clean it by hand (which is what my parents do, since things wipe away easily and they use it so often).

Though it's definitely larger than other models on the market, there are far too many perks that outshine the counter space it may take up. If you have the space to spare, you can't go wrong with the Philips Air Fryer XXL — especially since you can save $100 right now by grabbing it at Target. It'll totally overhaul your breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Trust me: My parents are all the proof you need.

