Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is on Sale This Week

We're one week into November and the holiday sales have officially begun. Last week, our favorite baking workhorse was on deep discount. This week, another top-rated appliance that our team loves is available at a fraction of its regular price—the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven.

That's right—the top-rated combination air fryer-toaster oven from our team's rigorous tests is on sale. For a limited time at Target, the countertop convection oven is more than 1/3 off its normal price at a steep $80 discount.

In Allrecipes' tests, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven earned the top spot, excelling in particular at roasting while still being very quiet and relatively compact. The illuminated interior gave our testers great visibility on their food, ensuring things roasted, baked, and air-fried to golden brown perfection.

Our team also noted that despite its compact size, the oven has enough room to roast a 4-pound chicken, toast 6 slices of bread at once, and bake a 12-inch pizza. If limited space has prevented you from getting an air fryer toaster oven in the past, this model is a great choice.

The Cuisinart air fryer toaster comes with a baking pan, wire oven rack, and air frying basket to accommodate a variety of recipes and uses. You can also purchase an 11" pizza stone separately if you plan on using it for pizzas in particular. The nonstick interior and removable crumb tray also make it easy to clean (as if we needed more reasons to love it!).

Love the idea of an air fryer but can't stand single-task appliances? This model also features 7 different pre-programmed functions—Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast—making it incredibly versatile.

If you've been searching for a gift for the person whose kitchen has (seemingly) everything, this will be a welcome addition and there's never been a better time to buy it.