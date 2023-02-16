The Best Kitchen Deals From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Are Up to 62% Off—and They're Selling Out Quickly

Now that Presidents Day Weekend is practically here, it's a good opportunity to score incredible deals on the cookware and dining essentials you've been coveting. The Nordstrom Winter Sale has officially kicked into high gear, with heavy markdowns on kitchenware brands like Staub, Hestan, and Misette.

That cast iron dutch oven you've been meaning to buy to perfect your bread recipe? It's marked down to just $66. And if your kitchen isn't already armed with a slow cooker for warm, comforting winter meals, you can snatch up this All-Clad one and save a whopping $180. Kitchen essentials like placemats, cheese sets, and wine glasses are also marked down, so you can upgrade your current stock or add options for large get-togethers that you're hosting in the future.

With prices up to 60 percent off through February 20, the best kitchen and home deals are sure to sell out quickly. To save you the time scrolling and clicking through page after page, we rounded up 10 of our favorite deals below, starting at just $9.

The Best Deals from Nordstrom's Winter Sale

A Staub ceramic dish is a kitchen stable. Not only does it look great—making it the perfect kitchen-to-table transition piece—but its versatility is unmatched. The 7.5-inch by 6-inch rectangular baking dish, 9-inch oval baking dish, and 9-inch square baking dish with a lid are all safe to use in the microwave, oven, and broiler, and the ceramic material diffuses heat gently. Basically, you'll never need another dish for casseroles, cobblers, and one-pot meals. Right now, both the cherry red and dark blue sets are on sale for 54 percent off—so pick your preferred color and start whipping up your favorite recipes.

If you don't have room for a ton of cookware in your kitchen, a ceramic dutch oven can serve many purposes. Use it for browning meat or vegetables, making hearty soups, or anything that needs to be simmered and then transferred to the oven to finish cooking. The dishwasher-safe Emile Henry Ceramic Dutch Oven even comes with a heavy lid with a dotted interior, designed to "retain moisture" while it "[encourages] flavored condensation to circulate," according to the brand. Originally $120, the stovetop, microwave, and oven-safe (up to 923 degrees Fahrenheit) pot is marked down to $66.

Deemed an "integral part [of their] cooking routine" by one shopper, the All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker, currently marked down from $300 to $120, makes dinner prep and cleanup a breeze. With a digital display and both low and high temperature settings, you can program the slow cooker for anywhere from two to 20 hours, depending on the recipe. The aluminum insert can be lifted out to serve the meal, and it can be placed in the dishwasher once you're finished.

A placemat adds an elegant touch to any dining table, and this set of four from Misette is especially sophisticated. The embroidered trims serve as a fun pop of color on the linen placemats, plus they can be mixed and matched, so feel free to pick up multiple colorways. The best part? They can be tossed in the washing machine and dryer after every meal.

Every frequent host or budding mixologist should be outfitted with the tools needed to create a refreshing cocktail. Complete with a 20-ounce shaker, paper coasters, cocktail umbrellas, straws, stirrers, and ice coolers, the Sunnylife Cocktail Essentials Kit is a wonderful gift—the recipient only needs to add the liquor and other ingredients. Pick up a couple while the set is 35 percent off—you never know when you'll need a last-minute gift.

This 3-piece stainless steel set handcrafted in Italy comes with an 11-inch skillet and 2-quart saucepan with a lid. Its aluminum core heats up your food quickly, and distributes the heat evenly so you're not left with partially burnt (or uncooked) food. They're also oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, making meal options endless.

Keep scrolling for some of the biggest deals from the Nordstrom Winter Sale, and be sure to add your picks to your cart before the Presidents Day sale ends on February 20.

