The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Ends Soon, but You Can Still Save on These Under-$40 Finds
Now that the excitement of Amazon Prime Day and Walmart's big summer sale is behind us, we're focusing on the next big deals event from one of our favorite high-end retailers to spruce up our kitchens.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in its final days, but the department store still has plenty of stunning and practical kitchen and dining finds that are waiting to be scooped up by savvy shoppers. For some of the best discounts, check out the retailer's own in-house line. Nordstrom Made is crafted by artisans in Seattle that are "for you [and] inspired by you," according to the brand. Best of all, these products (and their lower prices) are exclusively available at Nordstrom, so you know you're getting the best possible deal on high-quality items.
Below, we've gathered the nine best kitchen deals from the collection — and all are less than $40.
Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds
- Cotton Apron, $22 (was $29)
- Set of 4 Porcelain Salad Plates, $25 (was $32)
- Marble Serving Board, $33 (was $49)
- 4-Piece Bar Tools Set, $33 (was $49)
- Cotton & Linen Table Runner, $37 (was $49)
- Set of 4 Champagne Flutes, $30 (was $39)
- Wine Rack, $33 (was $49)
- Set of 4 Cotton & Linen Napkins, $30 (was $39)
- Coupe Set of 4 Coffee Cups, $22 (was $28)
There are discounts to be found on dining essentials like matching salad plates, bowls, and mugs, as well as glassware for every occasion from serving iced tea to celebratory champagne. Speaking of beverages, you can save $16 on a wine rack that holds six bottles and is an instant statement piece on top of a bar cart or counter. The rack has a brushed, silver finish to add a touch of elegance to its simple design. Shoppers call it "sturdy and chic-looking" and another added that it's "expensive looking," too.
Another standout from our list is the serving board that's almost too beautiful to cover up with charcuterie during your next party. This slab of genuine marble is 20 inches long by 10 inches wide, making it large enough to display an assortment of cured meats, soft and hard cheeses, crackers, olives, and spreads for a crowd. The stone can be easily wiped or rinsed with soapy water for quick cleanup post-party. And at a price of $33, it's not a bad idea to order two so that all of your appetizers can be displayed across your table this upcoming holiday season.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends at 2:59am ET on Monday, August 1. Hurry and add these deals to your cart before the event is over, and head here for even more discounts from its home, fashion, and beauty departments.
