Thousands of Professional and Home Cooks Love This Brand—Don't Miss Its Presidents Day Sale

Deals are up to 30 percent off right now.

By Maria Cassano
Published on February 17, 2023

Made In Presidents Day Sale TOUT
Photo: All Recipes / Reese Herrington

Made In Cookware has gotten tons of recognition for its carbon steel pans and oven-safe skillets. The brand also makes bakeware, knife sets, and tabletop essentials — but given that everything is made by the experienced artisans, none of it is particularly cheap. Shoppers wait all year for discounts, so we're thrilled to say that the 2023 Made In Presidents Day sale is officially here.

For a few days only, you can snag beloved cookware and best-selling sets for up to 30 percent off. For some items, that means over $100 in savings. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with chef-quality tools and gorgeous, functional accessories, now's the time to do it.

Our Favorite Discounted Picks at Made In:

Carbon Steel Grilling 4-Piece Set

The Carbon Steel Sets 3-Piece Carbon Fry Set
Made In

Buy it: $359 (was $404); Made In Cookware

This grilling set utilizes carbon steel to maximize heat, lock in flavors, and sear both meat and vegetables on your grill. Each set comes with a griddle, a press, a paella pan, a frying pan, and tin of seasoning wax.

Glassware 12-Piece Set

Glassware Set 12 pieces
Made In

Buy it: $179 (was $197); Made In Cookware

According to reviewers, these glasses are stunning and feel incredible in your hand. Each set comes with glassware for white wine, red wine, and water glasses — four of each — and they're all made in Italy. Despite their delicate appearance, they're designed to withstand over 4,000 cycles through an industrial dishwasher, according to the brand.

Stainless Steel Cookware 10-Piece Set

Stainless Sets 10-piece
Made In

Buy it: $749 (was $864); Made In Cookware

This is Made In's best-selling cookware set. It has almost 20,000 reviews, and right now, you can get it for $115 off. The selection is chef-curated to ensure you have all the basics without going overboard, including frying pans, saucepans, a saute pan, and a stock pot, most with matching lids. Each piece is made from five-ply stainless clad and the handles disperse heat while you cook to prevent you from burning yourself.

Nonstick 3-Piece Frying Pan Set

Non Stick Frying Pan 3-Piece Set
Made In

Buy it: $329 (was $387); Made In Cookware

Available in blue or graphite, this chef-favorite stainless clad nonstick frying pan comes in three sizes: 8-inches, 10-inches, and 12-inches, all with stay-cool handles. But right now, you can save 20 percent when you buy the full three-piece set. They're oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, not to mention induction compatible.

Enameled Cast Iron 2-Piece Set

Enameled Cast Iron Set Made In Red
Made In

Buy it: $329 (was $348); Made In Cookware

These enameled cast iron essentials were poured in Northeast France by craftsmen who have been honing their methods since 1920. The set includes a Dutch oven for fall-off-the-bone braises and a skillet for golden-brown sears. Both pieces are oven-safe up to 580 degrees Fahrenheit.

Unseasoned Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan

Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In

Buy it: $74 (was $99); Made In Cookware

Crafted in a French village that has been making carbon steel since the 1700s, this 12-inch unseasoned frying pan is beloved thanks to its heat control, sloped walls, and nonstick surface. It's also oven-safe up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand.

4-Piece Knife Set

The Knife Set Truffle Black
Made In

Buy it: $349 (was $406); Made In Cookware

"One of the best chef's knives I've used in my decades of cooking in commercial kitchens," one reviewer raved about the brand's 8-inch chef knife. But this set has more than just the chef knife. It also includes a nakiri knife, a bread knife, and a paring knife, all fully forged with high-pressure hammering and strengthened with nitrogen. The handles come in four colors, so you can match your knives to your style.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds:

