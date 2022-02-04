These Top-Selling Silicone Spatulas Are on Sale for Less Than $10 at Amazon Right Now
Just try to get through a day without a set of silicone spatulas. They're what we reach for when we need to scrape every last drop of batter out of a bowl, how we get our money's worth out of a jar of mayo, and how we maneuver food in a nonstick pan without ruining its slick surface. But it's easy to collect mismatched spatulas, burn their handles on the stovetop, or even snap the cheaper ones in half when mixing too aggressively.
Nearly 14,700 shoppers on Amazon, however, found a solution to all these spatula woes with the M Kitchen World Silicone Spatula Set. This set of four spatulas comes in three different colors, each containing an extra-thin jar spatula, a large one for scooping, a smaller piece for frosting or spreading, and a spoon-shaped spatula for mixing and tasting. They're made from nonstick, BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees F. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and they won't take on the odors of your ingredients over time. And right now, the set is an impressive 41 percent off at Amazon, which brings the price down to just under $10.
Buy it: $9.99 (was $16.99); Amazon
Plenty of shoppers left glowing reviews for these spatulas with many noting that they "love the handle design" because they're comfortable to hold and "easy to grasp even when wet." Many more wrote specifically about the small jar spatula in particular, saying that it lived up to the hype when tested in their jars but did mention that turmeric could stain the spatula's white handle.
One reviewer wrote that they really loved the spatulas after initially buying them to replace a "well-known brand." They said the smallest spatula in the set is great for scooping out the last bit of peanut butter from a jar, and noted that it has "excellent flexibility," to get into every nook and cranny. "Highly recommend them!," they added.
Add a matching set of high-quality spatulas to your kitchen for all your scooping, mixing, and cooking needs, and order the M Kitchen World Silicone Spatula Set from Amazon today while it's still on sale.