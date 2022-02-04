These Top-Selling Silicone Spatulas Are on Sale for Less Than $10 at Amazon Right Now

Nearly 14,700 shoppers on Amazon, however, found a solution to all these spatula woes with the M Kitchen World Silicone Spatula Set. This set of four spatulas comes in three different colors, each containing an extra-thin jar spatula, a large one for scooping, a smaller piece for frosting or spreading, and a spoon-shaped spatula for mixing and tasting. They're made from nonstick, BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees F. Plus, they're dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, and they won't take on the odors of your ingredients over time. And right now, the set is an impressive 41 percent off at Amazon, which brings the price down to just under $10.