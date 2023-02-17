Our Favorite Cast Iron Cookware From Lodge Comes Pre-Seasoned for Life—and It's 40% Off

Cast-iron pieces are champions of any cookware collection. They're durable, versatile, and when taken care of properly can last for decades. The key to using cast-iron skillets, Dutch ovens, or griddles is ensuring that the cast iron is seasoned. In short, this just means baking oil or fat onto the pan over high heat, so the fat molecules can bond themselves to the pan, creating a nonstick surface.

While seasoning is simple enough, it's a process that can quickly become a hassle to anyone who doesn't want to devote the time or isn't exactly sure the best way to do it. Luckily, Lodge, the American-made cast iron brand that has been around for over 120 years, can help you simplify things. Right now, one of our favorite cast iron bundles from the brand is 40 percent off at Amazon.

Buy it: $89 (was $150); Amazon

This pre-seasoned cast iron set comes with five-pieces, including everything you'd want in a collection (two skillets, one griddle, and one Dutch oven). Each piece is ready to use the second you pull it out of the box. That's because each item in the bundle is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil from the start.

Beyond being easy to use and cook with, these pieces are also versatile. Each piece can be used on the stove or grill, as well as in the oven or over a campfire and is fit for searing, sautéeing, simmering, baking, broiling, braising, roasting, frying, and grilling. Its versatility was a key reason we ranked this set as our favorite cast iron set.

It also has more than 5,800 perfect ratings at Amazon. Reviewers have described it as a perfect gift to give anyone who loves to cook, recently moved into a new home, or is looking to upgrade their cookware collection. "The Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron five piece bundle is a must-have for any home cook," a reviewer who gifted the set to her daughter-in-law, wrote. "The high-quality cast iron construction ensures that these pans will last a lifetime, while the pre-seasoned finish makes them ready to use right out of the box."

Another shopper raved about the quality, affordability, and craftsmanship of the pieces, and then added they went on to buy more: "I also purchased a Lodge wok that is of equal quality and affordability. It will certainly outlast me and the next generation after me!"

Whether you're you're looking to replace your nonstick pans for something more durable, want to build a collection of cookware that'll live on for generations, or have been wanting to try cooking on cast iron for the first time, now's your chance to try out a well loved and pre-seasoned set at a fraction of its normal price.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $89.