You Can Still Save Tons on Lodge Cast Iron Pieces at Amazon, From Dutch Ovens to Skillets Up to 50% Off

There's nothing like the sizzle you get with cast iron. As soon as you place an ingredient on the hot surface, it's almost as if fireworks are gleefully popping away underneath, producing the most golden brown and delicious results. Because of this, cast iron is a kitchen essential, and there are few better brands with the same stacked lineup as Lodge.

From griddles to griddle pans, skillets, square pans, and Dutch ovens—Lodge has it all at an affordable price. And though tons of brands like Lodge slashed prices this past holiday season, you can still snap up popular pieces on sale up to 50 percent off at Amazon.

Since the brand has been crafting cookware since 1896, it'll surely find a well-deserved and long-lasting spot in your kitchen. Shop 11 of the best deals below, from your everyday 10-inch skillet, to winter-ready Dutch ovens, with prices starting at only $20.

Best Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Deals

If you're new to cast iron cookware, it's best to start with the basics: a trusty skillet and a sturdy Dutch oven.

Luckily, Lodge's are some of the best of the best, since they're either highly beloved by shoppers or come out on top during our rigorous product tests. A cast iron skillet is going to be your go-to for everyday or weeknight meals, since you can sear anything from proteins to vegetables in it. It also slides right into the oven safely, so it'll be your best friend when it comes to flaky biscuits and potatoes au gratin, or even to bubble and brown seasonal fruit cobblers.

Buy it: Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (was $35); Amazon

Lodge's cast iron pans come pre-seasoned, which means they're ready to use right away. Plus, they're rust- and stain-resistant. Snap up the 10.25-inch pan while it's more than 40 percent off for the most versatile option. It's big enough to cook multiple portions or use for baked dishes without being too bulky to handle and store. It has nearly 52,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers too, with some saying it's one of the best purchases they've ever made. You can also grab the 12-inch size if you like to cook more food at once. It comes with a heat-proof handle holder, too.

Maintaining cast iron isn't as fussy as you might think either. Just wash the pan with a little dish soap (or none at all, if you don't need it) and warm water, dry it thoroughly, and be sure to season it with vegetable oil from time to time.

Buy it: Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $80 (was $133); Amazon

If you're into soups, stews, braises, or even bread making, a Dutch oven is a kitchen essential too. While you can snap one up from Lodge in a few sizes, the 6-quart option (that's currently) 40 percent off will be your best bet if you're just starting out. It's built like some of the other mainstays from other brands, with an enameled coating, (which means it's nonstick and won't need seasoning over time), a tight lid with a silver knob, and sturdy side handles.

It was the runner up for the best overall Dutch oven in our buying guide, and that's all thanks to the fact that it's just as sturdy as some of its expensive counterparts. It has an extra design perk that testers love, too: The base of the Dutch oven tapers off towards the bottom, meaning it'll bring liquids to a boil faster.

Buy it: Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Round Griddle with Handle Holder, $25 (was $40); Amazon

Let's say you've already scored a few must-haves, but want to expand your collection even more. That's where this $25 round griddle pan comes in—10.5 inches of flat cast iron surface area that fits neatly on a stovetop burner.

While you can certainly snap up rectangular griddles from Lodge, like this 50 percent off reversible one, the round griddle is key if you like to use the stovetop for multiple things at once, or want to save a little space in general. It has the same perks as a skillet, like a pre-seasoned coating, high-heat-holding capabilities, and stovetop-to-oven versatility. But thanks to its flat design, it's perfect for cooking pancakes, crepes, heating and cooking flatbreads and tortillas, and even fried eggs or omelets. It's still got a helpful lip to prevent any batters or oil from spilling over, too.

Buy it: Lodge 5-Piece Seasoned Cast Iron Cookware Bundle, $90 (was $150); Amazon

And, if you want to amp up your collection with the works, consider the 5-piece set while it's on sale. For 40 percent off, you'll get to snap up that same 10.5-inch round griddle pan, an 8-inch and 10.25-inch skillet, a 5-quart cast iron Dutch oven, plus a 10.25-inch cast iron cover for the oven.

"This set of Lodge cast iron cookware is all you need to prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner," one reviewer wrote on Amazon, adding, "Lodge cast iron is high-quality cookware that will last a lifetime." Use it all year round too, since it's cast iron. It's compatible with the grill, stove, oven, and even a campfire.

You can't go wrong with any of these durable pieces. Snap up your next kitchen mainstay from Lodge now while you can save.

Buy it: Lodge16.5-Inch Reversible Cast Iron Griddle, $35 (was $60); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 10.5-inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (was $40); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 7.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $100 (was $168); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 20-Inch Cast Iron Reversible Griddle, $40 (was $80); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Handle Holders, $45 (was $78); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 3-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $60 (was $106); Amazon

Buy it: Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Handle Holder, $30 (was $50); Amazon