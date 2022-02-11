This Adorable Le Creuset Collection Couldn't Be More Perfect for Valentine's Day

By Aly Walansky February 10, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. That could be romantic love or love that we share with friends and family. But on this day, hearts are at center stage, and that includes all parts of the perfect meal.

Details are everything when planning a special night like Valentine's Day. You need the dinner for two. You need the dessert. And you need the cookware.

Le Creuset's L'Amour collection is perfect for Valentine's Day but will be special enough for any romantic evening in the other 11 months. Each piece has adorable heart appliques on a simple white background. It's understated but sweet, exactly how we hope for a comfortable relationship to evolve.

Easily the hero of the collection is the L'Amour Collection Soup Pot. Beautiful for soups and sauces, these pots have curved sides, which makes stirring easier. However, it has all the construction and durability that the famous Dutch ovens, the signature Le Creuset piece, are known for.

Another beautiful piece available in the L'Amour style is the Hostess Tray White with Heart Applique. A bargain at $50, this tray would be sweet for displaying appetizers, cookies, or even  cheese courses during date night. It's made of stoneware, so as dainty as it may look, it can take a lot of use and has good heat retention. Throw it in the freezer to set those chocolate truffles, or use it on a buffet table to keep food warm or cold for serving. 

The L'Amour Collection Mini Cocotte White with Heart Applique is cute and small, but has a pretty wide range of what it can do. Coming in at a budget-friendly $28, it'd be sweet for individual dessert souffles, gratins, or even an elevated mac and cheese.

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

Buy it: $20; Le Creuset

The L'Amour Collection Mug is great for ending the night, perhaps with a hot toddy or boozy hot cocoa. At just $20, it's priced to stock up, so you may want to get enough for the whole family. 

There's also a spatula ($12) and a wine sleeve ($25), because what is Valentine's Day, if not for drinks and dessert?

Le Creuset's Valentine's Day collection also features gorgeous heart-shaped pieces like the Le Creuset Heart Cocotte (which might be our new obsession), a Round Dutch Oven with Light Gold Heart Knob and a sweet Six-Cup Conversation Hearts Cakelet Pan, all destined to be part of a night to remember. And when date night is over, these pieces will be around for the long haul. Because why should any sort of celebration of love be limited to one night a year?

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

L'Amour Collection Soup Pot

Buy it: $250; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

L'Amour Collection Hostess Tray

Buy it: $50; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

L'Amour Collection Mini Cocotte

Buy it: $28; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

L'Amour Collection Mug

Buy it: $20; Le Creuset

L'Amour Collection Spatula

Buy it: $12; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

Heart Cocotte

Buy it: $200; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

Round Dutch Oven with Light Gold Heart Knob

Buy it: $320; Le Creuset

Credit: Courtesy of Le Creuset

6-Cup Conversation Hearts Cakelet Pan

Buy it: $24.50 (was $35); Le Creuset 

Related:

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com