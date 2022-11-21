Run, Don't Walk — An Extra Deep Le Creuset Dutch Oven Is on Sale for Under $200

And in all the most covetable colors, no less.

By
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel
Courtney Kassel

Published on November 21, 2022

Three le creuset dutch ovens on a blue and green background.
Photo: Le Creuset/Dotdash Meredith

There is cookware, and then there is Le Creuset. The heritage brand needs no introduction, but if you still want one, it is a nearly 100 year-old French cookware company famous for its enameled cast iron cookware. What's with all the hype? Made nearly the same way they were a century ago, Le Creuset pots and are pans are made from highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron that also happen to come in a full spectrum of bright, eye-catching colors. And did we mention the brand won Best Overall Dutch Oven in Allrecipes' rigorous tests?

Of course, that kind of quality comes with a price tag. Typically in the $250 to 500 range, there's no way around it — Le Creuset cookware is expensive. But it's also built to last, and each piece comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty that promises many decades, if not generations, of use. That's why, when we see a Le Creuset sale come along, we have to jump on it.

For a limited time, an extra deep version of Le Creuset's signature Dutch oven is a whopping $180 off its typical $380 price tag, and — even better — it's available in a bunch of gorgeous hues. While Amazon lists the discount as 20 percent, the MSRP is $380, not $250, meaning the total discount is closer to 47 percent — that's nearly half off.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven, 5.25qt., Cerise
Amazon

Buy it: Le Creuset 5.25-qt Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (was $380) Amazon

On Amazon, the Deep Dutch oven is available in 12 colors ranging from the classic Cerise — a bright cherry red — to minimalist Meringue — a neutral, creamy white — and my personal favorite, earthy Artichaut — an ombre-style rich emerald green. All come with Le Creuset's signature stainless steel knob. On Le Creuset's website, you'll find even more colors and some with a gold handle, if gold hardware is more your style.

As we mentioned, Le Creuset is our top overall pick for Dutch ovens. Our testers raved about its performance, noting it, "heats evenly, sears food easily, and the lid fits nice and snug to seal in moisture during cooking." The extra deep version is ideal for braises, soups, and stews, and since its oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, is can go from cooktop to oven to table for serving.

We can't imagine anyone who wouldn't want to receive this Dutch oven at the holidays, but they're also consistently one of the most-requested items on wedding registries. So, if you know some happy couples with upcoming nuptials, you may as well grab one on sale now.

According to Le Creuset, this discount is running from November 14, 2022 all the way through the end of February 2023. However, some colors are already sold out on Le Creuset's website and others are selling fast, so if you have your heart set on a hue, act fast. You'll be thanking yourself when you use this pot for years and years to come.

