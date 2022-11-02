This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Nearly Half off Just in Time for Holiday Baking

Ask any baker what tool gets the most use during the holiday season and they'll more than likely answer: their stand mixer. An absolute workhouse, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a kitchen staple along the same lines as a Le Creuset Dutch Oven and Lodge Cast Iron Pans.

Whether you or someone in your life has had their eye on this mixer for weeks, months, or years, I have good news! For a limited time, they're on deep discount, and just in time for (unofficial) baking season.

From whipping cream and meringue for topping pies to mixing up batch after batch of cookie dough or even for making fresh pasta or sausage with one of the attachments, the KitchenAid is undeniably one of the most versatile kitchen appliances. Personally, my KitchenAid mixer lives on my counter throughout the months of November and December.

The KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer is on sale this week at Target as part of their early Black Friday deal rollout. The appliance is on sale for $200 off, a 44% discount overall.

Target

Buy It: KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, $249.99 (was $449.99), Target

This model is ideal for everyone from new cooks to professionals, with 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead, and whip ingredients quickly and easily. The mixer comes with a 5-quart bowl that not only mixes up to 9 dozen cookies worth of dough at one, but it's also dishwasher safe and locked in at three points for maximum stability. The mixer comes with three standard attachments: a flat beater, a spiral dough hook, and a stainless steel wire whip.

While still pricey, this appliance is an investment and built to last. I've had mine for more than a decade and it shows no signs of age, especially with a regular deep clean.

Target is offering the discount on three color ways of the KitchenAid Stand Mixer: Silver, Black, and my personal favorite, Ice Blue. The light Robin's Egg Blue shade is just poised to bring a pop of color to any kitchen.

The mixer is also being price-matched at Best Buy and on KitchenAid's website, meaning you have ample opportunity to capitalize on this deal. KitchenAid has two additional colors available: Milkshake, a matte creamy white, and Contour Silver, a more matte silver. Best Buy has one additional color in stock: Ink Blue, a lovely matte navy blue.

If one of these hues catches your eye, act fast, since these color ways are selling out quickly!

Whether you've had this item on your wish list for years, are looking to fulfill a wedding registry, or want to check the baker in your life off your list early this year, there's never been a better time to invest in a KitchenAid Stand Mixer.