15 Kitchen Purchases That Will Make 2022 Easier
Though we're barely into 2022, you may be beginning to feel like you're behind on your ambitions to make this year better than the one before. It's not too late, however, to tidy up your kitchen for the new year or make other improvements to this space where you spend a ton of your time.
In reality, setting yourself up for a better, easier year ahead can be as painless as placing an Amazon order. From tools under $20 to small appliances worth the splurge, these kitchen products will simplify your cooking and cleaning in 2022 and beyond.
Related Items
OXO Good Grips Mini Angled Measuring Cup
Is being able to read the lines on your measuring cup from above necessary? No. Is it convenient? Very. At just $6, the OXO Good Grips Mini Angled Measuring Cup proves worth the money. The 4,000+ Amazon reviewers who have rated it five stars would agree.
Buy it: $6; Amazon
Zwilling Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Want to meal prep more efficiently? This 8-inch chef's knife from Zwilling's professional-grade series will slice smoothly for years to come thanks to its sharp and durable ice-hardened steel blade. Along with a paring knife and serrated knife, a good chef's knife is one of the three knives that's actually worth the investment.
Buy it: $160; Zwilling
Tenacious C Cast Iron Brush and Scraper with Bamboo Handle
Using this bamboo brush, made with BPA-free nylon bristles, you can gently scrub your cast iron skillet clean with the confidence that you won't strip away its seasoning in the process.
Buy it: $8; Amazon
Roborock Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Splurge on a robotic vacuum like this meticulous machine from Roborock, which also boasts a built-in mopping system, and your whole home will benefit.
Buy it: $260; Amazon
Nama Standing Mat
This stylish standing mat will ease the aches that come with being on your feet in the kitchen. Made in the U.S. from high-density foam, this mat has a non-slip surface that you can easily wipe clean. Choose from five sizes and even more patterns.
Buy it: Starting at $79; The House of Noa
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid's powerful stand mixer takes care of everything from slow stirring to vigorous beating, improving your baking without any effort on your part. Save up for this appliance with the assurance that you'll use it for years to come.
Buy it: $430; Williams Sonoma
OXO Good Grips 8-Piece Glass Prep Bowl Set
Take a cue from the pros: Prepare and measure all ingredients before you start cooking. OXO's set of four 10-ounce glass bowls with matching lids will keep your ingredients separated and in sight when you're cooking or fresh in the fridge when you want to prep ahead of time.
Buy it: $19; Amazon
Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
One of the 15 Most Popular Kitchen Products Allrecipes Readers Bought in 2021, this multitasking toaster oven and air fryer from Cuisnart will win you over, too. The Amazon bestseller also bakes, toasts, and broils, and reviewers love that it's easy to clean.
Buy it: $229.95; Amazon
De'Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Maker
Just think of the time and money you'll save on coffee shop detours with this espresso and cappuccino machine in your kitchen. We named this De'Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Maker as the best affordable Italian-made option in our review of the Best Espresso Makers for Every Budget.
Buy it: $100; Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Container
Rubbermaid designed these BPA-free storage containers to keep produce super fresh with vent filters that regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide as well as trays that reduce moisture. And produce that lasts longer means fewer trips to the grocery store.
Buy it: $51.50; Amazon
Instant Pot Pro Plus
If you're in the market for a multicooker, Instant Pot's newest model, the Pro Plus, will meet your every expectation (and likely more). It sautés, steams, slow cooks, pressure cooks, and sous vides, to list a handful of its functions. But unlike previous Instant Pot models, this editor-loved smart appliance connects to a mobile app that will guide you through more than 1,500 recipes.
Buy it: $169.95; Amazon
Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers
Why not make this the year you really organize your kitchen? Fit for the pantry, fridge, or freezer, this set of clear containers will help you locate all of the foods and condiments that get lost in the shuffle.
Buy it: $25; Amazon
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer
Use this silicone strainer to pour the water out of your pot without losing your pasta. This compact collander is smaller than a traditional colander and easy to storage.
Buy it: $14; Amazon
John Boos Block Reversible Maple Wood Edge Grain BBQ Cutting Board with Juice Groove
A wooden cutting board doesn't require much more maitenance than a plastic cutting board, but its heavier weight is easier to work with. This gorgeous maple cutting board from John Boos won our vote for "Best Wooden Cutting Board" thanks to its sturdiness, size, and juice groove, which stops the juices from meat and produce from getting all over your counter.
Buy it: $98; Amazon
Food Huggers
When you only want to use half of a tomato, cucumber, apple, or another piece of produce, enlist Food Huggers to preserve the rest. These reusable silicone discs cover produce halves with an airtight seal to keep them from spoiling.
Buy it: $17; Amazon