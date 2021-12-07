Ina Garten's Most Famous Desserts Are Now Available for Delivery
We have all the best baking tools and ingredients at home, and we love to make cakes and pastries as the seasons cool and the holidays arrive. But sometimes, a part of us wishes we could summon our favorite celebrity chef or cookbook author into our kitchen and have them make their signature desserts just for us.
That fantasy is now reality, and we're just pinching ourselves with sweets-loving glee. Ina Garten, better known as The Barefoot Contessa, has now launched a line of cakes and sweet treats on Goldbelly.
While this doesn't mean that the cookbook author and TV food personality will be physically making her way into your home kitchen this holiday season, it does mean the next best thing to that: Garten is offering her own favorite dessert recipes and shipping them to our doors. So, whether that means serving her brownies at your holiday party or her coconut cake for a mid-December birthday, it's now a reality.
"I am thrilled about my new partnership with Goldbelly, just in time for the holidays! It's been great working with my friends Joe & Vanessa and the Goldbelly team to bring some of my favorite recipes to life. I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," says Garten in a statement.
The lineup is short and sweet, but filled with some awesome goodies, like Ina's Coconut Cake ($89 + free shipping), which is a snow-white coconut layer cake slathered with cream cheese icing and coated in shredded coconut.
Or, for a more simple dessert to bring to the office or a potluck, there's Ina's Favorite Cookies (1 dozen, $59; 2 dozen, $99 + free shipping), which includes a variety of her most beloved cookie recipes, like Chocolate Chunk Walnut, Chocolate White Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk.
Also available are Outrageous Chocolate Brownies ($59 + free shipping), which are perfect for the chocolate lover. They are rich and fudgy, with dark chocolate chunks and even a jolt of coffee.
Don't miss the Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars ($59 + free shipping) either, which involve a layer of peanut butter shortbread, topped with raspberry jam, salty peanuts, and peanut butter crumble.
"Let's face it, we've all dreamed of being a guest in Ina's Hamptons kitchen, tasting her recipes," says Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly, in a statement. "As of today, on Goldbelly, we're making those food dreams come true! For the first time ever, you can now Goldbelly Ina's elegant creations from her kitchen right to your table — perfect to treat yourself or gift the Jeffrey in your life!"
We're still going to hold out hope for an Ina Garten personal appearance at our next dinner party, though. Dreams can come true!
