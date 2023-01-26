This Now-$80 Knife Set From Henckels 'Can't Be Beat,' According to Amazon Shoppers

There's no denying that every kitchen needs a good knife set. But the struggle often lies in where to begin. From a well-stacked $20 set to a $700 option it can be hard to narrow down what you need and what'll fit best in your kitchen. If you're someone that's struggling with the choice, this Henckels Dynamic 7-Piece Knife Block Set is on sale at the perfect time.

This 7-piece set is stocked with the basic essentials, and features a compact block. Though smaller than other options from the brand, it still has the same notable quality you can expect from Henckels, and at a 43 percent off discount.

Amazon

Buy it: $80 (was $140); Amazon

Known for its durable craftsmanship, Henckels knives have long been around as staples in many home kitchens. And its Dynamic line lives up to the same beloved reputation, since they're made with fine-edge stainless steel blades. Made to be lightweight without sacrificing strength, control, and resilience, these knives are easy to use and stay sharp, according to the brand.

You'll get five essentials that cover a range of techniques. There's a 4-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, and 6-inch utility knife for easy prep work, quick snacks or meals, and precision work. Use the paring knife for anything from peeling, segmenting, hulling, and coring produce to finely trimming proteins, and scoring pastries.

You can also use the longer 6-inch utility knife for similar, but bigger jobs like slicing up meat, cheese, and fruit.t.The 5-inch serrated version will come in handy for tougher slicing jobs like cutting through hard meats and smaller loaves of bread.

The 8-inch bread knife and 8-inch chef's knife will be there for any heftier jobs you've got, along with everyday prep work. Use the chef's knife to mince, chop, dice, slice, julienne, chiffonade and more. It'll handle anything from the most delicate herbs, like basil, to your toughest jobs like slicing through meat. For tasks like working your way through larger bread loaves and cutting through cake layers, the set includes a trusty serrated bread knife.

Each knife also has triple riveted handles for secure, balanced holding, so you don't have to worry about any discomfort while you use it. You can easily slide each knife back into its designated space within the compact wooden block that comes with the set. And, when you're in need of a sharp set of kitchen shears, this set's got you covered, too.

Shoppers on Amazon love the set, with one writing that they're the "perfect knives." Another reviewer wrote that the "quality cannot be beat," and that they're totally worth the money. "Razor sharp is an understatement! I also ordered the Henckels sharpener, but may not have to use it very often," they added. Though the brand says that they're dishwasher safe, you'll want to wash them by hand with soap and water and dry them thoroughly before adding them back into the block for the best long-term care.

If you're looking to have just the essentials in your repertoire without taking up too much space, snap up the Henckels Dynamic 7-Piece Knife Set before the sale ends. They'll be your go-to for any and every kitchen prep task you've got ahead of you.

More Allrecipes-Approved Finds: