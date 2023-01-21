Our Favorite Wallet-Friendly Cookware Set Is Even More Affordable Thanks to This Amazon Sale

Grab the GreenPan Hudson set for less than $100.

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on January 21, 2023

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 8 Piece Cookware Set
Photo: Allrecipes / Tyler Roeland

So many of us are focused on getting the right techniques, ingredients, and even the presentation down in order to achieve our best home-cooked meal yet. But don't forget that a reliable set of cookware is the foundation of any dish.

Luckily, one of our favorite tried-and-tested cookware sets is on sale for you to snap up. The GreenPan Hudson cookware set was already ranked our best budget pick, and now it's almost 50% off. This set isn't just effective, it's also chic and made with non-toxic materials that make it so nonstick, food slides off like butter.

GreenPan Hudson Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 8 Piece Cookware Set
Amazon

Buy it: $79 (was $150); Amazon

This set comes stacked with eight essential pieces that all match perfectly, with black bases and wood-like handles. You'll get a 9.5-inch frying pan, 11-inch frying pan and a lid, a 1.5-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauté pan and a lid, a spatula, and a slotted spoon.

Made with a ceramic nonstick coating (that's formulated without PFAs), this set is a shining star of all we tested, since nothing stuck even when we didn't use oil. All of the food we cooked—including chicken and tomato sauce—slid right out of the pots or pans with no hassle.

Not only that, but these pieces heat up quickly. We were able to fry an egg up in a jiffy, with nicely browned and crisp edges and no sticking.

Cleaning is a breeze since food rarely sticks, making hand washing no big deal. But if you're really in a pinch, they are dishwasher-safe. You can also pop them into the oven up to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (163 degrees Celsius).

Thanks to its versatility, heat-holding capability, and nontoxic nonstick (and visually pleasing) design, it's a set you don't want to miss out on whether you're looking to start anew or just needing an upgrade.

Snap up the GreenPan 8-Piece Hudson Cookware Set now while it's on sale for 48 percent off.

