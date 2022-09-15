We Tried This Super Customizable Meal Service That Costs as Little as $7.93 Per Dish
Try as we might, eating meals we enjoy while managing a hectic schedule is no easy feat. But it turns out you can have fast food that's just as satisfying as a home cooked meal, and more than 25 million of these dishes have been prepared and served across the country.
We're talking about Fresh N Lean, a meal delivery service that focuses on providing satisfying, customizable meals for people who want to save time on grocery shopping and cooking. Instead of receiving a box full of ingredients with tons of steps, these ready-made dishes arrive chilled (but never frozen) and just need to be heated through and gobbled up. I received a box with several meals from the brand's Mediterranean line and was excited to see that each package included instructions on how to warm it up in several different ways, like on the stovetop or in the oven, microwave, or even an air fryer.
Buy it: from $53 per week; Fresh N Lean
But more exciting than the fact that I was about to have dinner in under five minutes were the choices in front of me. The dishes I received had proteins that I would spend a whole lot more money on and time preparing if I was starting from scratch, like shrimp, chicken sausage, salmon, chicken breast, and cod. Each was paired with seasonal veggies like mushrooms, bell peppers, corn, and asparagus and had flavorful sauces that fit the Mediterranean flavor profile.
My favorite meal from the Mediterranean plan was the herb-roasted chicken with garden vegetables. The dish was easy to heat up in just a few minutes in a saucepan on my stovetop and was packed with flavor. Everything from the seasoning (which is a big deal for me, someone who always wants to add salt) to the texture was how I hoped it'd be, and the vegetables somehow resisted getting soggy.
Fresh N Lean has eight different diet considerations to choose from, including paleo, whole 30, vegan, high protein, and keto, so there's something for nearly everyone. And while I sampled the brand's dinner options, Fresh N Lean also has every meal of the day plus snacks available to mix and match according to your wants and needs. Plus, the options start as low as $7.93 per dish, which is cheaper than a whole organic watermelon at my local grocery store.
And I'm glad I gave it a try! While I'm usually in the kitchen each night preparing dinner, there are plenty of times when I really would rather not. Having a few of these meals on-hand to pop into the microwave or saucepan to heat up in a manner of minutes instead is super clutch. The fact that they're tasty and healthy makes it a no-brainer.
If you're looking for an option that checks all of these boxes and more, give one of the meal plans from Fresh N Lean a try today.