The Brand Behind the Internet-Famous Chili Crisp Just Launched a Super Spicy Chili Oil—and It's Amazing

I love to cook with chili oil. From a steaming hot pot to dumplings, chili oil is a key ingredient. But here's the thing: I don't think it's very spicy. It adds a little tingle, maybe, but most of the brands I try end up tasting more metallic and medicinal and less like chiles. Thankfully, Fly By Jing entered the conversation.

If you've ever tried Fly By Jing's chili crisp, you know the brand is onto something. That crisp is crafted in Chengdu, and it took the internet by storm. It's crunchy, tingly, hot, and can go on just about anything, from eggs to ice cream. It even won a top spot in our chili crisp taste test.

Well, the very same brand behind the famous chili crisp just launched a chili oil, and it's just as good, if not better than its original sauce.

Fly By Jing

Buy it: $14; Fly By Jing

According to the brand, Sichuan Gold is nine-times hotter than classic chili oil. This was something I was into immediately. I tried it out side-by-side with some La-Yu I had in the fridge and can confirm, it's much spicier. It gives food an extra kick, which is exactly what you'd want a chili oil to do. Beyond being spicy, it also gives that signature sichuan tingling feeling. It has plenty of interesting and flavorful ingredients like ginger, garlic, star anise, cassia bark, and green onion that fill the sauce with flavor. But because it's made with Sichuan Tribute Peppers, your tongue gets slightly numb and almost ticklish after every bite. It's definitely a unique sensation.

But other than its great taste, it's just as versatile as the chili crisp. Put it on salads, soups, stews, I'm sure it'd be great on ice cream, too, although I haven't tried that yet.

Fly By Jing's products tend to sell out quickly, so it's worth snapping up this lauch while it's still available. And remember: a little bit goes a long way.