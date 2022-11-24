Amazon Officially Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale, and Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances Are Marked Down

It's no secret that prepping for a holiday dinner can be stressful, and Thanksgiving is no exception. If you've fallen victim to the struggle of juggling multiple appetizers and side dishes, the main course, and desserts to boot, taking a break to relax from all the craze is more than warranted.

Luckily, we've curated a list of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon for you to peruse in your Turkey Day downtime, and they're stacked with appliances that Allrecipes editors and I absolutely love. Not only are these products popular, but they're also high-performing, which means they'll make any of your future kitchen projects (like holiday baking and cooking) that much easier once you snap them up.

From coffee bean grinders, to air fryers, blenders, stand mixers, and food processors from brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid — you'll be fully covered no matter what you're looking for.

Editor-Loved Appliance Deals

Krups Precise Flat Burr Coffee Grinder

Amazon

Buy it: $53 (was $66) at Amazon

If you're a fan of making your morning brew at home, you need a coffee bean grinder. Though they drastically improve the quality of your coffee, a lot of the bestselling options can run upwards of $150. There's surely a place on the market for them, but I needed something that was less of a commitment without the compromise. Luckily, I stumbled upon this Krups one. I love that you can control the amount and size of the grind, plus it's compact on my counter yet still includes a container to store your beans in the back, as well as a container to catch the ground coffee. Get it for just $43 with a coupon now.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Amazon

Buy it: $100 (was $130) at Amazon

An air fryer has been one of those newer kitchen appliances people can't get enough of, and it's for a good reason. A top-notch version, like this Ninja one, will let you crisp up foods in less time and less energy than the traditional oven. Allrecipe testers loved this one from Ninja for its compact size and versatility, since it can also dehydrate, roast, and reheat food. It has over 34,000 perfect ratings on Amazon too. With an air fryer at the top of my gifting list this year, I know this one will be perfect for loved ones in a smaller space, or for those who tend to cook for just one to two people.

Nutribullet Blender Combo

Amazon

Buy it: $100 (was $150) at Amazon

If you're looking for an appliance that doesn't take up too much space, but brings multiple functions to the table, you'll want to snap up this on sale Nutribullet. It became an Allrecipes tested-favorite because of its multi-use design. Not only is it fitted with the standard personal blender stand and two personal blender cups, but you'll also get a classic blender pitcher. I've had my Nutribullet personal blender for over five years and use it for smoothies, sauces, and dressings. Allrecipes testers say this combo works for the same uses, plus more. Make pesto in it or even nut butters too. Regardless of what you plan to whip up, this set has you covered.

Escali Kitchen Scale

Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $27) at Amazon

Though maybe not the first appliance-y thing that comes to mind, a digital scale is a must-have in the kitchen. It not only makes prepping ingredients easier, but it also tends to improve the overall result too, thanks to its accuracy. I love and use this Escali one because it has a compact shape and slightly elevated resting portion that makes the numbers below easier to read. (Over 10,700 Amazon shoppers love it too.) There are no frills with it either. You can tare weights easily, plus it accurately measures grams, ounces, and pounds. It's an essential for baking, and a definite bonus for cooking.

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

Buy it: $260 (was $330) at Amazon

For an appliance to become a favorite, it can't just be effective at what it's designed to do. It also needs to be durable and stand the test of time, especially if it's pricier. The KitchenAid is no exception. The one I use is almost two decades old, and I've put it through the wringer, since I was a pro-baker, and still bake often. I can confidently say that this is a firm, well-worth-it investment. Not only does it often perform techniques better than we can, but it also helps save time, since you can multitask while this does the work for you. There are tons of sizes and designs you can buy, but the standard 4.5-quart with a tilt lid that's now only $260 is a great place to start.

Nespresso Aeroccino

Amazon

Buy it: $70 (was $99) at Amazon

Testers and I agree that this Nespresso milk frother is a luxury that's worth the cost. In one touch of a button, you can have perfect, frothy milk — hot or cold. It's quiet, so if you want to whip up a latte before everyone else is awake, you still can. Plus it's fast and easy to clean. Allrecipe testers noted that it produces the perfect froth for latte art, plus its spout, handle, and lightweight design make it easier to pour. I love it to froth up milk for coffee, or to top cozy drinks like a tea latte, hot chocolate, or eggnog.

Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker

Amazon

Buy it: $60 (was $110) at Amazon

Whenever it's the dead of winter and I've got more time in the morning, I am always grateful I have my Cuisinart waffle maker to pull out. I use it for classic Belgian waffles, but you can also use it for savory dishes too, like mashed potato waffles or chicken and waffles. This waffle iron is also an Allrecipes tester-favorite because it heats up quickly and evenly, doesn't spill once it's filled, plus it's easy to clean. It comes with different browning settings, so you can get a classic crisp exterior like I enjoy, or you can keep it softer and lighter too.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel 13-Cup Food Processor

Amazon

Buy it: $170 (was $200) at Amazon

I genuinely don't know what I would do without a food processor. I use it nearly every week, like when I make nut butters, hummus, falafel, or tomato sauce. This is a key appliance for dishes where you want to control the texture (like a romesco sauce), if you're dealing with thicker mixtures that can't move in a blender (like hummus), or if you want to chop ingredients finely. This Cuisinart one is a favorite among testers too for its power. Despite it being harder to store because of its size, it's tough to ignore just how functional it is. It has a compartment at the top for smaller jobs, and a larger base for bigger batches. Plus, you can switch out the blade for different effects, like shredding, chopping, and mixing.

Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder

Amazon

Buy it: $33 (was $44) at Amazon

I like to experiment with cooking, especially with different cuisines that use whole spices. So, a good spice grinder is key to have on hand. This is another Krups essential — it has stainless steel blades that grind with full power, but with none of the overwhelming noise. You simply press on the button at the top to grind, and you'll get a fresh powder from any nut or seed you add in. It's got a large capacity and comes with its own storage lid, which are two other reasons why Allrecipes testers love this one.