Amazon Officially Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale, and Tons of Our Favorite Kitchen Appliances Are Marked Down

It might be Thanksgiving, but these deals can’t wait.  

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on November 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

article tout with a waffle iron, coffee grinder, and kitchenaid
Photo: Amazon

It's no secret that prepping for a holiday dinner can be stressful, and Thanksgiving is no exception. If you've fallen victim to the struggle of juggling multiple appetizers and side dishes, the main course, and desserts to boot, taking a break to relax from all the craze is more than warranted.

Luckily, we've curated a list of Black Friday-level deals from Amazon for you to peruse in your Turkey Day downtime, and they're stacked with appliances that Allrecipes editors and I absolutely love. Not only are these products popular, but they're also high-performing, which means they'll make any of your future kitchen projects (like holiday baking and cooking) that much easier once you snap them up.

From coffee bean grinders, to air fryers, blenders, stand mixers, and food processors from brands like Ninja, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid — you'll be fully covered no matter what you're looking for.

Editor-Loved Appliance Deals

Krups Precise Flat Burr Coffee Grinder

KRUPS Precision Grinder Flat Burr
Amazon

Buy it: $53 (was $66) at Amazon

If you're a fan of making your morning brew at home, you need a coffee bean grinder. Though they drastically improve the quality of your coffee, a lot of the bestselling options can run upwards of $150. There's surely a place on the market for them, but I needed something that was less of a commitment without the compromise. Luckily, I stumbled upon this Krups one. I love that you can control the amount and size of the grind, plus it's compact on my counter yet still includes a container to store your beans in the back, as well as a container to catch the ground coffee. Get it for just $43 with a coupon now.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Buy it: $100 (was $130) at Amazon

An air fryer has been one of those newer kitchen appliances people can't get enough of, and it's for a good reason. A top-notch version, like this Ninja one, will let you crisp up foods in less time and less energy than the traditional oven. Allrecipe testers loved this one from Ninja for its compact size and versatility, since it can also dehydrate, roast, and reheat food. It has over 34,000 perfect ratings on Amazon too. With an air fryer at the top of my gifting list this year, I know this one will be perfect for loved ones in a smaller space, or for those who tend to cook for just one to two people.

Nutribullet Blender Combo

NutriBullet ZNBF30500Z
Amazon

Buy it: $100 (was $150) at Amazon

If you're looking for an appliance that doesn't take up too much space, but brings multiple functions to the table, you'll want to snap up this on sale Nutribullet. It became an Allrecipes tested-favorite because of its multi-use design. Not only is it fitted with the standard personal blender stand and two personal blender cups, but you'll also get a classic blender pitcher. I've had my Nutribullet personal blender for over five years and use it for smoothies, sauces, and dressings. Allrecipes testers say this combo works for the same uses, plus more. Make pesto in it or even nut butters too. Regardless of what you plan to whip up, this set has you covered.

Escali Kitchen Scale

Escali Primo Lightweight Scale
Amazon

Buy it: $25 (was $27) at Amazon

Though maybe not the first appliance-y thing that comes to mind, a digital scale is a must-have in the kitchen. It not only makes prepping ingredients easier, but it also tends to improve the overall result too, thanks to its accuracy. I love and use this Escali one because it has a compact shape and slightly elevated resting portion that makes the numbers below easier to read. (Over 10,700 Amazon shoppers love it too.) There are no frills with it either. You can tare weights easily, plus it accurately measures grams, ounces, and pounds. It's an essential for baking, and a definite bonus for cooking.

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer
Amazon

Buy it: $260 (was $330) at Amazon

For an appliance to become a favorite, it can't just be effective at what it's designed to do. It also needs to be durable and stand the test of time, especially if it's pricier. The KitchenAid is no exception. The one I use is almost two decades old, and I've put it through the wringer, since I was a pro-baker, and still bake often. I can confidently say that this is a firm, well-worth-it investment. Not only does it often perform techniques better than we can, but it also helps save time, since you can multitask while this does the work for you. There are tons of sizes and designs you can buy, but the standard 4.5-quart with a tilt lid that's now only $260 is a great place to start.

Nespresso Aeroccino

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother
Amazon

Buy it: $70 (was $99) at Amazon

Testers and I agree that this Nespresso milk frother is a luxury that's worth the cost. In one touch of a button, you can have perfect, frothy milk — hot or cold. It's quiet, so if you want to whip up a latte before everyone else is awake, you still can. Plus it's fast and easy to clean. Allrecipe testers noted that it produces the perfect froth for latte art, plus its spout, handle, and lightweight design make it easier to pour. I love it to froth up milk for coffee, or to top cozy drinks like a tea latte, hot chocolate, or eggnog.

Cuisinart 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker

Mini Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon

Buy it: $60 (was $110) at Amazon

Whenever it's the dead of winter and I've got more time in the morning, I am always grateful I have my Cuisinart waffle maker to pull out. I use it for classic Belgian waffles, but you can also use it for savory dishes too, like mashed potato waffles or chicken and waffles. This waffle iron is also an Allrecipes tester-favorite because it heats up quickly and evenly, doesn't spill once it's filled, plus it's easy to clean. It comes with different browning settings, so you can get a classic crisp exterior like I enjoy, or you can keep it softer and lighter too.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel 13-Cup Food Processor

Cuisinart Elemental Small Food Processor
Amazon

Buy it: $170 (was $200) at Amazon

I genuinely don't know what I would do without a food processor. I use it nearly every week, like when I make nut butters, hummus, falafel, or tomato sauce. This is a key appliance for dishes where you want to control the texture (like a romesco sauce), if you're dealing with thicker mixtures that can't move in a blender (like hummus), or if you want to chop ingredients finely. This Cuisinart one is a favorite among testers too for its power. Despite it being harder to store because of its size, it's tough to ignore just how functional it is. It has a compartment at the top for smaller jobs, and a larger base for bigger batches. Plus, you can switch out the blade for different effects, like shredding, chopping, and mixing.

Krups Silent Vortex Electric Grinder

KRUPS Silent Vortex Electric Grinder
Amazon

Buy it: $33 (was $44) at Amazon

I like to experiment with cooking, especially with different cuisines that use whole spices. So, a good spice grinder is key to have on hand. This is another Krups essential — it has stainless steel blades that grind with full power, but with none of the overwhelming noise. You simply press on the button at the top to grind, and you'll get a fresh powder from any nut or seed you add in. It's got a large capacity and comes with its own storage lid, which are two other reasons why Allrecipes testers love this one.

More Early Black Friday Deals:

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Amazon kitchen deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Flooded With Early Black Friday Deals Up to 60% Off — These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Section Is Filled With Discounts on Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and More
walmart black friday deals with purple gradient over products
Walmart's Early Black Friday Deals Are up to 66% Off—These Are the 20 Best Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Early Access Prime Member Sale Deals Roundup
Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Walmart summer sale
Walmart Rolled Back Even More Markdowns Today — Here Are the 45 Best Kitchen, Home, and Patio Savings
Walmart Memorial Day Deals and Sale
Walmart Already Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Items Before Memorial Day—Here Are the Best 15 to Shop
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond on a red and yellow background with her floral dutch oven
A Ton of the Pioneer Woman's Cookware & Bakeware Is on Sale at Walmart for Black Friday
REI camping cookware
Right Now Is the Best Time to Snag Camping Cookware From REI—Get Deals Up to 55% Off
Amazon Prime Day
The 40 Best Under-$100 Kitchen and Home Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
cuisinart air fryer toaster oven on green background
Our Favorite Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is on Sale This Week
Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off
Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
Target Deal Days
Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items
Labor Day Walmart Sale
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
Walmart Sale to Compete with Prime Day Tout
Walmart Slashed the Prices on Customer-Loved Kitchen Essentials — Up to 75% Off