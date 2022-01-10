9 Products That Made Our Editors' Lives Easier in 2021

"I wrote about this air fryer when I first got it because I loved it so much I had to tell the world. I still tell everyone who will listen how obsessed I am. It's not just because of how quickly it cooks or how easy it is to set. It's also because, unlike most other air fryers, this one is beautiful enough I leave it out on the counter all the time — which is good because I also use it nearly every day. Instead of microwaving my leftovers, I pop them in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes, and everything is crispy and fresh again. I have made more vegetables than ever because I can get them crispy and browned while I'm focused on the main course at the stove." — Kimberly Holland