9 Products That Made Our Editors' Lives Easier in 2021
Amid the weekly grocery hauls and the occasional outfit update, our editors added a number of helpful, creative, and sometimes farcical products to our homes in 2021.
As food editors, we're often tasked with trying new products for readers or our family and friends. Beyond that, because we do try so many things every year, we often have a pretty discerning palate when it comes to adding new products to our own homes.
That's why, when we ask the staff to share what they bought and loved every year, you can trust that we're sharing truly great items — things we really do love and recommend to others. You may not need everything on this list, but you certainly could benefit from a few.
Here, nine products that made our editors' lives easier in 2021.
1. Egguins 3-in-1 Cook, Serve, and Store Egg Holder
"I know this looks like a goofy way to spend $25, but I LOVE this thing. So much. Having soft-medium boiled eggs at the ready, in the fridge is a must in my household, and this ridiculously simple (slash adorable) little egg cradle somehow makes the process of prepping them feel so much easier. Using it to lower six eggs into the pot of boiling water A.) keeps your eggs from accidentally cracking and B.) means they all go in at the exact same time, which means they all cook evenly. Then I can just lift them from the pot, plop the whole thing into an ice bath and then transfer the cradle to the fridge." — Darcy Lenz, Senior Editor
Buy it: $20; Amazon
2. Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
"When my giant upright vacuum died in early 2021, I decided it was my opportunity to finally spring for a cordless vacuum. I scoured many customer reviews and landed on this one from Amazon. Considering that this vacuum is a fraction of the price of more expensive models (like Dyson), I was a little skeptical about how durable it would be, but it's held up well to almost a full year of use. I think it's the perfect vacuum for small apartments or spaces. It holds a charge well, and not having to deal with a cord is awesome. It can also lay all the way flat, making it super easy to get under furniture and in hard-to-reach places. And it holds its own against my enormous upright vacuum in terms of suction power, picking up tons of cat hair, dust, etc. I actually enjoy vacuuming now!" — Melanie Fincher, Staff Writer
Buy it: $154.99; Amazon
3. SLUXKE 1 Gallon Water Bottle with Time Marker and Straw
"I also upgraded to a one-gallon water bottle this year, and while it is a big ol' jug to carry around, it honestly has helped me to be even more consistent with daily good hydration habits. (Hydration is a real passion point for me.) I think having a large bottle like this provides a helpful visual for me, like I can see throughout the day how much water I've actually drank...and how much more I need to drink." — Darcy Lenz
Buy it: $15.98 (was $20.98); Amazon
4. BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion Hand Vacuum
"This is going to be a game changer in the Hayes' household. This handheld vacuum is super light weight, powerful, and surprisingly quieter then I imagined it would be. The pet brush attachment is fantastic and removed more cat hair than I could even see on our guest bed. It made quick work of both our bathrooms, never loosing power and picking up ALL the hair! I'm kind of even looking forward to hitting the baseboards with this bad boy — and my husband is the cleaner of the family, Ha!" — Lindsey Hayes, Visual Editor
Buy it: $72.99; Target
5. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
"I'm an iced coffee drinker any time of year, and I used to use a cold brew machine that would brew it lukewarm for about an hour and then you would have coffee you could chill. Once that broke, I was making a cup of coffee the night before and putting it in the fridge to chill overnight — that was if I remembered. Then I found this iced coffee machine that gives me cold coffee in literally minutes. You just simply fill the cup up with ice to the line it says, and bam! instant cold coffee. It makes my morning routine so much easier knowing I can brew a cup of coffee just like I would out of my Keurig, and it tastes delicious every time. Plus, it comes with a reusable tumbler so I don't have to throw plastic cups away or find a tumbler that is the correct size." — Bailey Fink, Allrecipes Fellow
Buy it: $24.99 (was $39.99); Amazon
6. John Boos Block Reversible Maple Wood Edge Grain BBQ Cutting Board with Juice Groove
"I loathed the hassle of cleaning multiple thin, flimsy plastic cutting boards, but I didn't think owning a wooden cutting board, with all its maintenance, was for me. But after talking to several chefs, I realized I need to upgrade — and it makes my meal prep and cooking so much easier. It's large enough I can prep nearly everything at once. I can wipe it down between tasks so I can't keep cutting. The juice groove stops any juices from meat or liquid-rich items I'm cutting. And when I'm done, you wash it with warm water and soap, let it dry, and get ready to use it again. It's so simple I'm upset so I waited to long to buy it. You'll need to go ahead and get the John Boos Block MYSCRM Essential Mystery Oil and Board Cream Care and Maintenance Set, too. I clean and care for the board once a month — it takes five minutes — which keeps the wood healthy and waterproof." — Kimberly Holland, Senior Editor
Buy it: $97.95; Amazon
7. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
"I wrote about this air fryer when I first got it because I loved it so much I had to tell the world. I still tell everyone who will listen how obsessed I am. It's not just because of how quickly it cooks or how easy it is to set. It's also because, unlike most other air fryers, this one is beautiful enough I leave it out on the counter all the time — which is good because I also use it nearly every day. Instead of microwaving my leftovers, I pop them in the air fryer for 8-10 minutes, and everything is crispy and fresh again. I have made more vegetables than ever because I can get them crispy and browned while I'm focused on the main course at the stove." — Kimberly Holland
Buy it: $99; Walmart
8. Rockurwok Tea Kettle
"I wouldn't say this made my life easier, but I would say it made it better. I had an old stainless steel kettle that worked just fine but was not really attractive. Yet, because I use my kettle nearly every day for tea or oatmeal, it stayed out on my stove. So I finally decided to change out that workhorse for one that was pretty, too. And don't get me wrong — this kettle may be beautiful, but it also heats quickly and evenly and retains heat for a long time. But if you, like me, leave yours out, you'll be glad to have one you enjoy seeing every day." — Kimberly Holland
Buy it: $29.99; Amazon
9. Utopia Home Set of 8 Pantry Organizers
"After nearly two full years of cooking at home for almost every meal (and, of course, just being home for nearly two full years), my pantry and cabinets were reaching over-stuffed levels. I couldn't find anything. I was buying multiples of so many things because I was overlooking what I needed. So I bought these clear baskets to help wrangle and organize my pantry shelves and even my fridge, and they might very well be the best things I bought in 2021. Because they're clear, I don't have to lift everything out to see labels. And because they're small, they fit neatly in my slim pantry. I'd give these as gifts to everyone if they wouldn't get the impression I thought they were unorganized. (Honestly, I still might.)" — Kimberly Holland
Buy it: $21.24 (was $24.99); Amazon