10 Food Editors Share the Most Life-Changing Kitchen Tools They've Ever Purchased
Having the right cooking supplies on hand, whether you're whipping up dinner or dessert, is crucial for making a delicious dish in a reasonable amount of time. But some tools go beyond helpful — they're life-changing. These are the kinds of kitchen gadgets that not only save us time and effort, but may also introduce us to a new cooking technique or cuisine we weren't aware of.
Considering the amount of tools, accessories, and appliances on the market, it may be hard to figure out which kitchen supplies will truly change your cooking life for the better. Thankfully, we have access to a range of food editors and writers who report on and test out the latest and greatest kitchen tools on the market.
We asked them which kitchen tools have had the biggest impact in their home cooking. And they had a lot to say. From the tried-and-true KitchenAid stand mixer, which one of our writers found to be worth the hype, to a baking essential that doubles as a meal prep tool, these are the most life-changing kitchen gadgets, according to food writers and editors.
Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Scraper and Chopper
"Though bench scrapers are more commonly used in baking, I find that this little tool has helped streamline prep for all tasks in the kitchen. When prepping vegetables or chopping herbs, I use this bench scraper (instead of my knife) to gather everything off of my cutting board and transfer it to the pot or pan I'm cooking in. That way, the blade of my knife stays sharp and isn't subjected to any unnecessary wear and tear." — Laura Denby, Product Reviews Writer, Food
Buy it: $10.65; Amazon
Gourmia 5-Quart 12-Function Digital Air Fryer
"It's safe to say I'm air fryer obsessed. Drop me on a desert island, and all I need is my air fryer. This Gourmia air fryer is really nice for my small apartment kitchen because it's small enough that I can leave it on my counter but big enough to fit all of my food. I love that it has different functionalities, like air fry, reheat, broil, fries, vegetables, and more, so I basically put everything in it. It's definitely the most-used appliance in my house, and it gives food that perfect crunch every time. And I always choose to use it for leftovers over my microwave and oven." — Bailey Fink, Allrecipes Assistant Editor
Buy it: $74.99; Target
Zwilling Pro Le Blanc 8-Inch Chef's Knife
"I'm convinced that an entire knife block is unnecessary when you have one really good chef's knife. For me, that's Zwilling's Pro 8-inch chef's knife. It's not cheap, but the investment can save you from buying one mediocre knife after another in search of one that really does the job well. This is it. Now, whenever I pick up another knife, I notice how much more comfortable my Zwilling Pro feels and how it allows me to slice more effortlessly and efficiently." — Mary Claire Lagroue, Allrecipes Associate Editor
Buy it: $159.95; Williams Sonoma
Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
I look at my cooking journey as pre-Dutch oven and post-Dutch oven. It was a major step up from the aluminum stock pot I had from college. From simmering stews to sautéing vegetables to baking pasta in the oven, I cook in my Lodge almost daily. It's made of sturdy cast iron, so I can use it both on the stove and in the oven, and holds six quarts, which is big enough for even my largest batches of soup. I also love that the enameled interior is nonstick and easy to clean. — Katie Macdonald, Food Ecommerce Editor
Buy it: $79.90 (was $115); Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Pouring Shield
"I used to whisk batter by hand (honestly, can you even believe that?) and it just got so tiring that I almost gave up on baking altogether — until I hijacked my mom's KitchenAid Stand Mixer. My God, that was a total game changer. It simply makes every task in a cake, cookie, or brownie recipe so much easier and enjoyable. Trust me, the hype is worth it. And now that I know, I wouldn't go back to hand-whisking if you paid me to." — Sanah Faroke, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
Buy it: $429 (was $459.99); Amazon
HexClad 12-Inch Hybrid Stainless Steel Frying Pan
"After getting the opportunity to test out Hexclad's line of hybrid stainless steel and nonstick cookware, I can truly say these tools have gone the distance. Over the past two years while cooking at home almost constantly, we've had to replace cutting boards, shears, and spatulas, but these pans (and the wok) have held up incredibly. The laser-etched honeycomb ridges and PFOA-free nonstick can handle metal utensils, ultra high heat under the broiler in the oven, as well as the dishwasher (though generally we clean them by hand). The pans sear meat and vegetables like cast iron but release eggs like a classic nonstick." — Megan Soll, Ecommerce Editor
Buy it: $129.99; Amazon
Zojirushi NS-ZCC18 10-Cup Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker and Warmer
"Neuro Fuzzy! It's not just an apt description of my mental state these days, Neuro Fuzzy is also the name of the amazing rice cooker that has literally changed my life. I've made more rice in the past 30 days than I've made in 10 years. Looking back, I can't believe how long I went without a rice cooker. My previous attempts at making brown rice on the stovetop ended almost without exception in disaster. Still, it wasn't a problem that I felt I should solve by buying another single-purpose appliance. Not, that is, until my wife and I moved beyond-takeout range of our favorite Szechuan and Korean restaurants. Then things got real! We realized we needed to start making our own recipes. Enter Neuro Fuzzy into our lives. It's incredibly easy to cook perfect rice in this machine, and it's super easy to clean, too. And Neuro Fuzzy always sings a happy little song when you press cook and again when your rice is ready." — Carl Hanson, Allrecipes Senior Editor
Buy it: $194.23; Amazon
Deiss Pro Lemon Zester
"I use citrus zest often in baked goods, and the zester spares my fingers from getting tired or scraped. It's also an easy way to add fresh grated Parmesan to spaghetti dishes for my kids, or a bit of chocolate shavings atop a warm mug of cocoa." — Jonathan Bender, Food Ecommerce Writer
Buy it: $11.98; Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
"Not a day goes by where I don't use my electric kettle. This one gets super hot in a matter of minutes and takes our daily batch of coffee from good to great — sometimes I even pour water from it over leftover grounds to squeeze out every last possible bit of caffeine. The electric kettle is for far more than tea or coffee, though; it can be regularly used to cook oatmeal, pasta, or instant noodles, and since it can heat water up to 100 degrees C, it's even helpful for removing stubborn bits of food from cookware." — Sarra Sedghi, Allrecipes Associate Editor
Buy it: $159; Amazon
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Stainless 10-Inch Open Skillet
"Nonstick skillets often get a bad rap, but they're invaluable in the kitchen (as long as you're choosing one that's free of toxins and other chemicals, of course). I rely on this skillet from Cuisinart for just about anything: perfectly scrambled eggs, toasting crusty bread, flipping pancakes, and even sautéing vegetables. It's often the first pan I'll reach for, and it's wonderfully easy to clean." — Amy Schulman, Amazon Ecommercer Writer
Buy it: $39.99; Amazon