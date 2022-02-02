10 Food Editors Share the Most Life-Changing Kitchen Tools They've Ever Purchased

"It's safe to say I'm air fryer obsessed. Drop me on a desert island, and all I need is my air fryer. This Gourmia air fryer is really nice for my small apartment kitchen because it's small enough that I can leave it on my counter but big enough to fit all of my food. I love that it has different functionalities, like air fry, reheat, broil, fries, vegetables, and more, so I basically put everything in it. It's definitely the most-used appliance in my house, and it gives food that perfect crunch every time. And I always choose to use it for leftovers over my microwave and oven." — Bailey Fink, Allrecipes Assistant Editor