My Favorite Space-Saving Dish Rack Is 20% Off

I hate doing dishes. As a food editor, I could spend all day of every week cooking if you let me, so long as someone else was tidying up after me. As a result, I'm constantly looking for brilliant tricks, tips, or tools to help me make this everyday task (read: chore) a little less painless. When I was gifted the Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack over a year ago, I can genuinely say my daily dishwashing got easier.

The Five Two Dish Drying Rack is composed of two parts: a silicone-coated stainless steel rack and a perforated ledge and removable utensil caddy. The best part? It's designed to go over your sink, saving (seriously precious in my NYC apartment) countertop space. Also, since it's perched over the sink and has perforation, any excess water drips into the sink below, eliminating any risk of the dreaded mildew or standing water.

For such a compact tool, it also fits a serious amount of dishes. Though I do have a dishwasher, I can always manage to fit my hand-washed dishes on there without issue. And the brilliant design means it can be disassembled, rolled up, and stored in seconds when you aren't using it. Most of the time I just roll up the edges if I don't need them or need the sink space back.

According to its manufacturer, Food52, you can also use the rack as a trivet for pots and pans (it's heat-safe up to 550°F) or pop the utensil cup out and use it as a mini colander. And if any parts ever get extra grimey, I just give them a quick soak in soapy water or toss them in my dishwasher—clean up could not get any easier.

Buy it: Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack, $36 (was $45)

It's 20% off right now on Food52 and comes in three colors: Peppercorn (dark gray), Smoked Salt (off-white), and Slate Blue. If you have New Year's resolutions to keep your kitchen cleaner or more organized, this is just the tool to kick start them with the best intentions. If it can convert me—a die-hard dishwashing hater—it will convert you, too.