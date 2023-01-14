Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides My Favorite Space-Saving Dish Rack Is 20% Off This well-designed, highly-rated countertop dishwashing rack takes an everyday task from headache to genuine joy. By Courtney Kassel Courtney Kassel Instagram Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: All Recipes / Reese Herrington I hate doing dishes. As a food editor, I could spend all day of every week cooking if you let me, so long as someone else was tidying up after me. As a result, I'm constantly looking for brilliant tricks, tips, or tools to help me make this everyday task (read: chore) a little less painless. When I was gifted the Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack over a year ago, I can genuinely say my daily dishwashing got easier. The Five Two Dish Drying Rack is composed of two parts: a silicone-coated stainless steel rack and a perforated ledge and removable utensil caddy. The best part? It's designed to go over your sink, saving (seriously precious in my NYC apartment) countertop space. Also, since it's perched over the sink and has perforation, any excess water drips into the sink below, eliminating any risk of the dreaded mildew or standing water. For such a compact tool, it also fits a serious amount of dishes. Though I do have a dishwasher, I can always manage to fit my hand-washed dishes on there without issue. And the brilliant design means it can be disassembled, rolled up, and stored in seconds when you aren't using it. Most of the time I just roll up the edges if I don't need them or need the sink space back. According to its manufacturer, Food52, you can also use the rack as a trivet for pots and pans (it's heat-safe up to 550°F) or pop the utensil cup out and use it as a mini colander. And if any parts ever get extra grimey, I just give them a quick soak in soapy water or toss them in my dishwasher—clean up could not get any easier. Food52 Buy it: Five Two Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack, $36 (was $45) It's 20% off right now on Food52 and comes in three colors: Peppercorn (dark gray), Smoked Salt (off-white), and Slate Blue. If you have New Year's resolutions to keep your kitchen cleaner or more organized, this is just the tool to kick start them with the best intentions. If it can convert me—a die-hard dishwashing hater—it will convert you, too. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit