These Compact Kitchen Accessories Make Dorm Rooms Feel Like Home
Sending kids off to college for the first time can be overwhelming, both for parents and students. On top of schoolwork, the chores associated with living on their own might come as a surprising challenge for first-time college students. Making the transition from home life to dorm life is daunting for some, but providing them with a few tastes of home might just be the comfort they need to settle into their new surroundings.
Arming a dorm room with kitchen appliances is tough, but surprisingly, we've found plenty of compact and convenient accessories on Amazon to make dorm rooms feel a little more like home. From personal blenders to miniature waffle makers, these handy gadgets make easy cooking projects a little more approachable and let college kids get accustomed to their newfound independence, one homemade meal at a time.
If you're preparing for back to school and want to send your kid off with some dorm-friendly cooking accessories, we've rounded up nine of our favorites available on Amazon.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Coffee is a must for those early morning classes, and this personal option from Keurig is conveniently compact. This single-serve coffee maker fits into tight spaces and even has dedicated cord storage for easy transport and clutter-free countertops.
Hamilton Beach Personal Blender
This personal blender comes with a travel cup and lid for toting smoothies and shakes on the go. College kids can easily whip up a breakfast smoothie or late-night treat without ever having to leave their room.
Haware Stainless Steel Portable Flatware Set
Eating with plastic utensils every day isn't very homey, and it's not very good for the environment, either. Simple, portable flatware is essential for feeling at home in a dorm room, and this option comes in a convenient carrying case.
Dash Express Electric Cooker
This electric cooker is the versatile option every dorm room needs. Equipped with nonslip feet for safety and durability, this tabletop cooker can make pasta, rice, oatmeal, and more, all for under $20.
Dash Express Individual Waffle Maker
Nothing rewards a hard work week like a hearty weekend breakfast. This compact waffle maker is the perfect option for whipping up stacks of waffles, especially for someone living alone or in a small space. In addition to making waffles, use it to press paninis, hash browns, and even chocolate chip cookies!
Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper
Microwave popcorn is a college must-have, and this convenient container lets you pop up some brain food quickly and efficiently.
Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer
This all-in-one tool is perfect for the avocado-loving college student. Use it to pit, peel, and slice avocados to enjoy over toast and salads alike.
Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker
If your kid loves spaghetti, this microwave-friendly pasta maker is a dorm room essential. Just measure, fill, microwave, and strain for fast and easy pasta on demand.
Instant Pot Duo Mini
A miniature pressure cooker is the simple, efficient, and versatile appliance college kids need to learn how to cook. With 11 customizable settings and proven safety features. this multicooker is perfect for dorms and first apartments alike.