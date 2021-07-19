Credit: Allrecipes Image

These Compact Kitchen Accessories Make Dorm Rooms Feel Like Home

They’re super easy to use. 
By Laura Denby July 19, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sending kids off to college for the first time can be overwhelming, both for parents and students. On top of schoolwork, the chores associated with living on their own might come as a surprising challenge for first-time college students. Making the transition from home life to dorm life is daunting for some, but providing them with a few tastes of home might just be the comfort they need to settle into their new surroundings. 

Arming a dorm room with kitchen appliances is tough, but surprisingly, we've found plenty of compact and convenient accessories on Amazon to make dorm rooms feel a little more like home. From personal blenders to miniature waffle makers, these handy gadgets make easy cooking projects a little more approachable and let college kids get accustomed to their newfound independence, one homemade meal at a time.

Related: These 9 Collapsible Kitchen Tools Make Storage So Much Easier

If you're preparing for back to school and want to send your kid off with some dorm-friendly cooking accessories, we've rounded up nine of our favorites available on Amazon. 

Credit: Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

Buy it: $70 (was $80); Amazon

Coffee is a must for those early morning classes, and this personal option from Keurig is conveniently compact. This single-serve coffee maker fits into tight spaces and even has dedicated cord storage for easy transport and clutter-free countertops.

Credit: Amazon

Hamilton Beach Personal Blender

Buy it: $18; Amazon

This personal blender comes with a travel cup and lid for toting smoothies and shakes on the go. College kids can easily whip up a breakfast smoothie or late-night treat without ever having to leave their room.

Credit: Amazon

Haware Stainless Steel Portable Flatware Set

Buy it: $10; Amazon

Eating with plastic utensils every day isn't very homey, and it's not very good for the environment, either. Simple, portable flatware is essential for feeling at home in a dorm room, and this option comes in a convenient carrying case. 

Credit: Amazon

Dash Express Electric Cooker

Buy it: $17 (was $18); Amazon

This electric cooker is the versatile option every dorm room needs. Equipped with nonslip feet for safety and durability, this tabletop cooker can make pasta, rice, oatmeal, and more, all for under $20.

Credit: Amazon

Dash Express Individual Waffle Maker

Buy it: $25; Amazon

Nothing rewards a hard work week like a hearty weekend breakfast. This compact waffle maker is the perfect option for whipping up stacks of waffles, especially for someone living alone or in a small space. In addition to making waffles, use it to press paninis, hash browns, and even chocolate chip cookies!

Credit: Amazon

Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper

Buy it: $11 (was $13); Amazon

Microwave popcorn is a college must-have, and this convenient container lets you pop up some brain food quickly and efficiently. 

Credit: Amazon

Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Buy it: $10 (was $11); Amazon

This all-in-one tool is perfect for the avocado-loving college student. Use it to pit, peel, and slice avocados to enjoy over toast and salads alike. 

Credit: Amazon

Fasta Pasta Microwave Pasta Cooker

Buy it: $17 (was $20); Amazon

If your kid loves spaghetti, this microwave-friendly pasta maker is a dorm room essential. Just measure, fill, microwave, and strain for fast and easy pasta on demand. 

Credit: Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Mini

Buy it: $64 (was $70); Amazon

A miniature pressure cooker is the simple, efficient, and versatile appliance college kids need to learn how to cook. With 11 customizable settings and proven safety features. this multicooker is perfect for dorms and first apartments alike.  

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com