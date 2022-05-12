Cuisinart's Pizza Oven Is One of Our Top Picks, and It's the Cheapest We've Seen All Year
There's really no better night of the week than pizza night. But let's be honest, your convection oven just doesn't cook quite like a high-heat pizza oven does. If you desire crispy crust and melty cheese fit for a pizzeria, you can now get that fresh-from-the-oven taste with Cuisinart's 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, which is currently $100 off at Amazon.
This top-rated pizza oven earned exceptional reviews from the Allrecipes test kitchen for how versatile it is, offering a pizza, griddle, and grill all wrapped into one. With a 13-inch cordierite pizza stone, a cast iron grill grate, and a solid cast iron flat top griddle, you can whip up a variety of tasty foods beyond pies, such as bacon, pancakes, burgers, and steaks. Of course, if you're here for the pizza, just secure the cordierite stone to the pegs on the bottom of the grill grate and close the dual-hinge lid. Because the oven heats up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll have a sizzling, evenly-cooked pie that's ready to serve in just seven minutes.
The Cuisinart's speed is just one of its pros. The reviewers also appreciated how evenly it cooked pizzas in our tests and gave it a perfect performance rating thanks to the fact that it needs "minimal babysitting" due to being propane-powered. The oven comes with a gas hose for a 20-pound propane tank, so you won't have to refuel throughout the day. That'll come in handy during a Memorial Day weekend cookout, and if you're planning a large gathering, the cast iron griddle and grill grate are spacious. Measuring 233 square inches and 260 square inches, respectively, you'll have room to grill multiple burgers at once.
In terms of table or counter real estate, the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven is just 25 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 17.5 inches tall for convenient storage and easy access to three appliances in one. You can also pack it in your car for a beach barbecue or camping trip, though a downside is that it's quite heavy at 45 pounds.
Right now, you can get the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven for just $197 on Amazon, which is the cheapest we've seen this year. But hurry to add it in your cart—it's showing just a handful left in stock and this deal likely won't last.