This Internet-Famous Pan Has the Perks of a Cast Iron Skillet but With a Sleeker Design, and It's on Rare Sale

It's no secret that a cast iron skillet is one of the most essential cookware pieces in any kitchen. But sometimes, their appearance can feel a little uninspired. Luckily, the internet famous brand Our Place has swooped in with a design that's as beautiful as it is functional.

Not only will you be able to achieve the same high-sear, heavy-heat results, but you'll also get a thoughtful design to go with it. The biggest perk of all? It's on rare sale until February 28.

Our Place

Buy it: $115 (was $155); Our Place

Our Place is a brand known for aesthetically pleasing designs and multi-functional cookware, and this cast iron pan is no exception. It's the follow up to its incredibly popular nonstick Always Pan, which raked up tons of high remarks for its versatility and excitable color selection.

The cast iron pan diverges from the Always Pan in the best way possible. It's made with enameled cast iron — meaning it'll still be nonstick enough to avoid the cleaning hassle of a standard cast iron pan, but will still deliver the impeccable sear we know and love. Plus, this means you don't need to season it.

It's also the perfect size, coming in at 10-inches. This is the most versatile pan diameter, since it's big enough to cook multiple servings of proteins, vegetables, braises, casseroles, and more, but not so bulky that it's hard to store or move around.

It has an 8-in-1 cooking functionality: You can sear, grill, braise, fry, saute, roast, bake, broil, stew, and even serve in this pan. It's compatible with all cooktops, it can go straight into the oven with the lid up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (218 degrees Celsius) or without the convenient glass lid up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius).

With the glass lid (which comes with a steam lock and release design) and pan, you'll also get a beachwood spatula that lays perfectly on top of the pan thanks to its space-saving design, as well as two silicone hot grips for both of the pan's handles.

But as mentioned earlier, this pan is sleek enough to sit out on your stove 24/7. The interior is a smooth black like traditional cast iron, and the outside comes in tons of colors like a muted lavender purple, a sage green, a mid toned blue salt, and a dusty spice. The glass lid's knob and the hot grips are color-coordinated as well.

Shoppers love it too, with one person writing on the website, "Again, the packaging was amazing as well as the pan," adding, "I have used it several times and cleaning is a breeze compared to other cast iron pans that I have owned."

"This pan is super versatile," a second person wrote, also noting that they now love to make dishes that go from the stove to the oven. Reviewers also say it sears their favorite foods perfectly, too.

If you're looking for a do-it-all cast iron piece with a swoon-worthy design, look no further. The Cast Iron Always Pan is your best bet. But don't wait, since the 25 percent off sale ends on February 28.

