This Extra Large Cooler Bag Will Keep Food Fresh and Cool in 110-Degree Weather
It's finally picnic season, and we can't wait to hit the parks, beaches, or basically any spot where we can sprawl out and eat up. Something that's key to any successful al fresco field trip is making sure the delicious food you prepare stays cold and safe en route.
Enter: this Carhartt Deluxe Insulated Cooler Bag. Not only did it earn a spot in our round up of the best coolers, it's also received more than 15,000 five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers. Below are just a few reasons why this handy cooler bag is all the rage, and why you need one on your shoulder this summer.
First of all, let's talk about the design. Made with heavy-duty, water-repelling fabric, the food inside this extra large cooler bag stays ultra protected from the elements (we're talking bugs and high temperatures). Plus, the svelte silhouette and addition of both a top handle and shoulder strap make it easy to carry, whether it's a short walk to your picnic spot or a bit of trek to your secret swimming spot.
And how about that storage space? For starters, the main compartment is insulated and has enough space inside for a hearty meal — the product description says there's room for an entire six pack inside.
But that's not the only space in this tote. It also features a separate insulated compartment in the top when you unzip it that's big enough for a few pieces of fruit — or maybe some small blocks of cheese or yogurt containers.
The point is, you've got some space to work with here, so if you're not wanting to tote a large, traditional cooler, you might luck out and get everything you need for a day in this insulated bag. Plus, there's a front zippered pocket that can be used for utensils or non-refrigerated items like granola bars or snack pouches, and it comes in four different colors — black, Carhartt Brown, gray, and camo — to match any style or other outdoor gear.
One customer raves, "My husband usually gets a can of soup, a bag of chips, a Gatorade, a water bottle, a sandwich, a breakfast burrito, and salsa for his lunch. Yet, the first time I packed it, there was still room. I could easily have packed him dinner too! Very happy."
Buy It: $25; Amazon
And when it comes to keeping food cold, another customer says, "This would get me through a ten-hour day, easily."
In fact, one Amazon reviewer writes, "We love it!! I got it for my [boyfriend] to take to work. He works in no less than 110 degrees in their building. His cooler stays cool enough for him to have ice cold drinks."
So, will you be planning an afternoon out or will you make a day of it to enjoy the early days of summer soon? Sounds like this top-rated picnic bag is up for whatever you have in store.