Our Favorite Meal Delivery Service Is on Rare Sale With the Price Per Meal Starting at $3.24

A meal subscription service will easily cross "groceries" off your weekly to-do list, while saving you time on meal prep and cooking. But helping you find the best of the best among these services and a deal too good to miss is where we come in. We prioritized high-quality ingredients, efficiency, and price, and found a delivery service that meets all of these needs.

Blue Apron meal subscription service values sustainably grown, fresh ingredients that bring their customizable meals to a higher standard. Each kit is delivered to your front door with step-by-step instructions and pre-measured ingredients that are ready to cook. To offer further guidance for your kit, Blue Apron's app has tutorials and account support so your meal prep is a success. You even have the option to cook along with Amazon Alexa.

And right now, Blue Apron is having a rare sale of $130 off across your first six orders plus free shipping on your first order. Based on two servings with two meals per week, prices start at approximately $13 per week—or $3.24 per dish—from the original price of $58 per week. All you have to do is sign up and start selecting your meals.

Blue Apron

Buy it: Based on two servings with two meals per week from $13 (was $58); Blue Apron

To start building your order, browse and select your weekly meals (every week these options change). You'll also have the opportunity to set your food preferences. And there's no need to stress if you don't know where to begin. Blue Apron has its own team of professional in-house chefs who approve dishes like this Five Cheese and Truffle Honey Flatbread with mushrooms and kale. Looking for a time-saving meal? This Mafalda Pasta kit with zucchini, tomatoes, and parmesan takes about 25 minutes to make.

For those looking for a family friendly meal, a Calabrian Shrimp and Orzo with tomatoes and a splash of fresh lemon juice will do the trick. Blue Apron also has premium crafted options like these savory Mushroom and Fontina Prime Beef Burgers with pear and arugula salad. Note that some of these premiums come with a higher rate per serving. Vegetarian dishes and alternatives are also available across Blue Apron's dishes. For example, you can opt for black bean patties instead of the beef burgers to complete your desired recipe.

Blue Apron

Buy it: Based on two servings with two meals per week from $13 (was $58); Blue Apron

And remember, Blue Apron does all the gathering and prep for you. You won't have to scour your grocery store for ingredients or figure out if you cut too many vegetables—everything comes ready to cook. With the brand's app and option for Alexa's cook-along feature, you'll be doing everything from searing to baking like a professional chef in no time.

Head to Blue Apron to sign up and claim this deal for $130 off. But hurry, the offer ends on February 12.

Blue Apron

Buy it: Based on two servings with two meals per week from $13 (was $58); Blue Apron

Blue Apron

Buy it: Based on two servings with two meals per week from $13 (was $58); Blue Apron