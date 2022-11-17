Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Section Is Filled With Discounts on Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and More

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to pick up incredible kitchen deals. Amazon has been stacking its sales pages with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year. But for even bigger savings, there's one little-known section that often gets overlooked: the Amazon Outlet.

Filled with deals from items that are overstocked, you can find products from top kitchen brands sprinkled in the storefront's sections. We're talking about thousands of options, which can be tough to navigate.

To save you time, we carefully combed through the markdowns to highlight the best nuggets. From cookware sets, bakeware, small appliances, tools, and storage containers, there are early Amazon Outlet Black Friday kitchen deals up to 60 percent off. Even essentials from brands like Calphalon, De'Longhi, Philips, Rubbermaid, and Cuisinart are discounted.

5 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Outlet Deals

Appliances should be at the top of mind this season, since we could all use some time-saving tools on hand. An air fryer is no exception, which secures their popular spot as one of the most coveted kitchen appliances yet.

Luckily, we found two must-have options on sale. The Philips Air Fryer XXL is one you surely don't want to miss out on. It was ranked as our best overall air fryer thanks to its perfect results. Testers found that it produced the best taste and texture, with ultimate crispiness. Plus it's easy to use and has a big versatile basket size. With its outlet discount, you can grab it for 52 percent off right now.

Amazon

To buy: Philips Air Fryer XXL, $169 (was $350) at Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller option, the more compact GoWise 3.7-quart air fryer is your best bet, especially since it's 46 percent off. This shopper-loved option has over 11,600 perfect ratings, with one writing, "This is definitely worth the money!" They also describe how they use it multiple times a week, adding that it saves time and cooks food well.

Nothing beats grabbing an essential on sale too, like cookware, which tends to get pricey. You can snap up the Gotham Steel 10-piece pots and pans set for almost half off right now. This set ranked as another one of our tested favorites. Though it's not made from genuine copper, our testers loved that it combines the stylish copper look with the ease of use and maintenance that nonstick cookware has.

Amazon

To buy: Gotham Steel 10-Inch Pots and Pans Set, $100 (was $180) at Amazon

It comes stacked with 10 pieces, an 8.5-inch fry pan, a 10.25-inch fry pan with lid, a 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 5-quart stock pot with lid, and a stainless steel steamer. Reviewers say they're beautiful enough to hang in the kitchen, plus, you can grab the set now for $80 less.

If you're a morning person (or need help to be a morning person) it pays to have an espresso maker. Think steamy, hot cups of any coffee-drinks you can imagine, all in the comfort of your own home. The only downside is that these machines tend to not only be expensive, but they're also rarely discounted.

Amazon

To buy: De'Longhi Dedica 5-Bar Pump Espresso Machine, $245 (was $350) at Amazon

The De'Longhi Dedica espresso machine, however, is on sale for less than $250 right now in the outlet section. This machine is another Allrecipes-tested favorite — especially if you have limited counter space. It's only 5.9-inches-wide and 13-inches-deep, but comes with all the perks of a regular machine. It's got a steel drip tray, milk frother, twin brewing cycle, a warming plate, a 35-ounce water tank, and automatic shutoff feature.

Amazon

To buy: Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids, $53 (was $67) at Amazon

While you're cooking all of your favorite meals and sweet treats for the holidays, you're bound to end up with a few leftovers. Snap up this Rubbermaid Brilliance container set while it's discounted.

They're made with lightweight plastic that doesn't hold odors or stains, come in a variety of sizes, and are safe to go in the freezer and dishwasher. In addition to earning a top spot in our food storage container test, the set has hundreds of five-star Amazon ratings. "These are the best storage containers I've found, hands down. I like them so much that I've purchased more to fill out the set," one shopper wrote, adding that they seal completely, stack easily, and are durable.

Find discounts on helpful tools too, like these Cuisinart tongs that are just $12. They're made with durable stainless steel and have easy-to-grip rubber handles, plus they're heat-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe. Reviewers love their 12-inch length, too, with one writing, "I use them several times a week while cooking. They're long enough that oil doesn't splatter on my hands, and they open and close with minimal effort. Totally worth it!"

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 12-Inch Tongs, $12 (was $22) at Amazon

Whether you go the classic cookware route, or you finally snap up that air fryer you've been eyeing, you'll surely appreciate the deal. Shop more Amazon Outlet discounts below, but don't wait too long, since we're not too sure how long they'll be on sale ahead of Thanksgiving.