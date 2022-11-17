Amazon's Under-the-Radar Outlet Section Is Filled With Discounts on Cuisinart, Rubbermaid, and More

Grab deals up to 60% off.

By Kristin Montemarano
Published on November 17, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Photo: Amazon

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to pick up incredible kitchen deals. Amazon has been stacking its sales pages with some of the lowest prices we've seen all year. But for even bigger savings, there's one little-known section that often gets overlooked: the Amazon Outlet.

Filled with deals from items that are overstocked, you can find products from top kitchen brands sprinkled in the storefront's sections. We're talking about thousands of options, which can be tough to navigate.

To save you time, we carefully combed through the markdowns to highlight the best nuggets. From cookware sets, bakeware, small appliances, tools, and storage containers, there are early Amazon Outlet Black Friday kitchen deals up to 60 percent off. Even essentials from brands like Calphalon, De'Longhi, Philips, Rubbermaid, and Cuisinart are discounted.

5 Best Early Black Friday Amazon Outlet Deals

Appliances should be at the top of mind this season, since we could all use some time-saving tools on hand. An air fryer is no exception, which secures their popular spot as one of the most coveted kitchen appliances yet.

Luckily, we found two must-have options on sale. The Philips Air Fryer XXL is one you surely don't want to miss out on. It was ranked as our best overall air fryer thanks to its perfect results. Testers found that it produced the best taste and texture, with ultimate crispiness. Plus it's easy to use and has a big versatile basket size. With its outlet discount, you can grab it for 52 percent off right now.

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Philips Air Fryer XXL, $169 (was $350) at Amazon

If you're looking for a smaller option, the more compact GoWise 3.7-quart air fryer is your best bet, especially since it's 46 percent off. This shopper-loved option has over 11,600 perfect ratings, with one writing, "This is definitely worth the money!" They also describe how they use it multiple times a week, adding that it saves time and cooks food well.

Nothing beats grabbing an essential on sale too, like cookware, which tends to get pricey. You can snap up the Gotham Steel 10-piece pots and pans set for almost half off right now. This set ranked as another one of our tested favorites. Though it's not made from genuine copper, our testers loved that it combines the stylish copper look with the ease of use and maintenance that nonstick cookware has.

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Gotham Steel 10-Inch Pots and Pans Set, $100 (was $180) at Amazon

It comes stacked with 10 pieces, an 8.5-inch fry pan, a 10.25-inch fry pan with lid, a 1.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 2.5-quart sauce pan with lid, a 5-quart stock pot with lid, and a stainless steel steamer. Reviewers say they're beautiful enough to hang in the kitchen, plus, you can grab the set now for $80 less.

If you're a morning person (or need help to be a morning person) it pays to have an espresso maker. Think steamy, hot cups of any coffee-drinks you can imagine, all in the comfort of your own home. The only downside is that these machines tend to not only be expensive, but they're also rarely discounted.

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: De'Longhi Dedica 5-Bar Pump Espresso Machine, $245 (was $350) at Amazon

The De'Longhi Dedica espresso machine, however, is on sale for less than $250 right now in the outlet section. This machine is another Allrecipes-tested favorite — especially if you have limited counter space. It's only 5.9-inches-wide and 13-inches-deep, but comes with all the perks of a regular machine. It's got a steel drip tray, milk frother, twin brewing cycle, a warming plate, a 35-ounce water tank, and automatic shutoff feature.

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids, $53 (was $67) at Amazon

While you're cooking all of your favorite meals and sweet treats for the holidays, you're bound to end up with a few leftovers. Snap up this Rubbermaid Brilliance container set while it's discounted.

They're made with lightweight plastic that doesn't hold odors or stains, come in a variety of sizes, and are safe to go in the freezer and dishwasher. In addition to earning a top spot in our food storage container test, the set has hundreds of five-star Amazon ratings. "These are the best storage containers I've found, hands down. I like them so much that I've purchased more to fill out the set," one shopper wrote, adding that they seal completely, stack easily, and are durable.

Find discounts on helpful tools too, like these Cuisinart tongs that are just $12. They're made with durable stainless steel and have easy-to-grip rubber handles, plus they're heat-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe. Reviewers love their 12-inch length, too, with one writing, "I use them several times a week while cooking. They're long enough that oil doesn't splatter on my hands, and they open and close with minimal effort. Totally worth it!"

Early Amazon Outlet Deals Roundup
Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 12-Inch Tongs, $12 (was $22) at Amazon

Whether you go the classic cookware route, or you finally snap up that air fryer you've been eyeing, you'll surely appreciate the deal. Shop more Amazon Outlet discounts below, but don't wait too long, since we're not too sure how long they'll be on sale ahead of Thanksgiving.

More Early Black Friday Amazon Outlet Deals

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Amazon kitchen deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Flooded With Early Black Friday Deals Up to 60% Off — These Are the 25 Worth Shopping
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup
Amazon October Prime Day Ends Today—Here Are the Best Kitchen Deals to Get Now
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond on a red and yellow background with her floral dutch oven
A Ton of the Pioneer Woman's Cookware & Bakeware Is on Sale at Walmart for Black Friday
Early Access Prime Member Sale Deals Roundup
Hurry, KitchenAid, Lodge, and Cuisinart Are Up to 50% Off Before Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals
Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Teeming With Early Prime Day Deals — Score Up to 56% Off
Amazon Prime Day
The 40 Best Under-$100 Kitchen and Home Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
Walmart Sale to Compete with Prime Day Tout
Walmart Slashed the Prices on Customer-Loved Kitchen Essentials — Up to 75% Off
Labor Day Walmart Sale
Walmart Slashed Up to 72% Off So Many Kitchen Items Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $8
Walmart Memorial Day Deals and Sale
Walmart Already Slashed Prices on Hundreds of Items Before Memorial Day—Here Are the Best 15 to Shop
food storage items on a blue and orange background
9 Fantastic Food Storage Container Deals to Get Your Kitchen Organized — Up to 69% Off Right Now at Macy's
Best Walmart Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Tout
Walmart Has Thousands of Incredible Kitchen Deals Today—Here's What's Worth Buying
Target Deal Days
Target's Deal Days Have Four Times More Offers Than Last Year—Including up to 40% Off Kitchen Items
Walmart Deals for Days
Walmart Rolled Out Its Deals for Days Sale and Hundreds of Kitchen Products Are up to 65% Off
Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals
The 34 Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals Start at Only $20
Early Black Friday Walmart Kitchen Deals
11 Black Friday Kitchen Deals to Take Advantage of Up to 61 Percent Off
Kitchenaid 5 qt stand mixer on a blue and teal background.
This KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Nearly Half off Just in Time for Holiday Baking