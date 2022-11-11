Amazon's Kitchen Section Is Flooded With Early Black Friday Deals Up to 60% Off — These Are the 25 Worth Shopping

Even though Black Friday is weeks away, there are thousands of deals already sweeping through Amazon's seemingly overflowing pool of products. And when you're looking for items specifically for your kitchen, it can be tough to narrow down the best picks.

Luckily, we searched through these pages with a sharp eye and our product knowledge to find some of the best deals in every category. From cookware to cleaning tools to time-saving gadgets, you can snap up items at Black Friday-worthy prices ahead of time — especially if you're looking to grab some essentials for Thanksgiving.

Shop deals up to 60 percent off from editor- and shopper-loved brands like Lodge, All-Clad, Calphalon, Ninja, Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, Keurig — the list truly goes on. You can even score items as low as $10, like these mini Oxo glass food storage containers.

There are also discounts on tons of must-haves, like this $56 All-Clad skillet set for the perfect duo, this half-off Hamilton Beach air fryer toaster oven for crispy toast and french fries, and this 44 percent-off KitchenAid box grater with a removable storage container, which is ideal if you accidentally grate too much. You can also pick up this O-Cedar mop on sale for $27 if you're looking to give your floors some much needed TLC before your family arrives for Thanksgiving dinner.

Continue reading below to see the 25 early Black Friday deals in cookware, appliances, gadgets, storage, and cleaning at Amazon.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

We've all needed a little upgrade from time to time when it comes to our cookware. Whether you're looking to replace very well-loved essentials or grab shiny new additions, we've got you covered with some top choices. Every kitchen needs a good cast iron collection, and the best place to start is with this Lodge 10.25-inch skillet. With over 50,500 perfect ratings on Amazon, this shopper-loved pan is a true workhorse, since it cooks food evenly, gets a good sear on anything from meats to vegetables, plus it can go from your stove to the oven with no worries. For a nonstick skillet, you can't pass up on this All-Clad set. You get an 8-inch and a 10-inch skillet for 49 percent off.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

Let's face it — appliances really do make our lives easier. That is, if they work well. And, luckily, there are tons of deals on some of the most well-loved options out there, like this 46 percent-off Cuisinart waffle maker. This editor-loved favorite is perfect all around, since it heats up quickly and evenly, works well, and has an easy cleanup. You can't forget about air fryers either. This bestselling Ninja one is less than $100 right now, and it's got over 34,000 perfect ratings. It's the ideal option if you're tight on space or don't need to cook large batches. For a hybrid that does it all, you can't miss out on the Hamilton Beach toaster oven air fryer, since it's 50 percent off.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

The best kitchen gadgets make your life easier without breaking the bank. Right now, you can snap up all of these for less than $40 thanks to Amazon's deals. Some of these are especially seasonal, like the Hamilton Beach electric carving knife set for just $18 and the Kizen digital meat thermometer for just $11. You'll want to get both if you're hosting turkey day this year. Other essentials include prep tools like this garlic press and this KitchenAid box grater, which are both over 40 percent off.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Storage Deals

At the end of the day, a chaotic kitchen isn't good for anything, whether you're preparing to host a massive holiday dinner or a packet of ramen at 11 p.m. on a Friday. And, if you're not a fan of organizing, it's not always the most exciting to grab, but it's an essential worth saving on. Declutter your fridge with tons of container sets, like these on-sale Rubbermaid ones. They come in a set of five with lids and three different sizes, plus they can go from your fridge, to the freezer, to the microwave with no hassles. You can also snap up clear containers for organizing your condiments and leftovers with this 8-piece refrigerator bins set that's $24. The cabinets need love too, so don't miss out this editor-loved 4-tier spice rack organizer while it's 33 percent off.

Amazon

Best Cleaning Deals

Another overlooked category is cleaning tools. A clean kitchen is more than necessary for both relieving stress, but also for sanitization and overall maintenance. Grab key items like brooms, mops, and vacuums on sale, that way they're in your arsenal ahead of the holidays. This broom and dustpan set is over half off, plus it comes in four different colorways. It's perfect for cleaning up broken dishes, or any crumbs and messes. You'll also need a sturdy mop and vacuum, and Shark has some great grabs right now. This 40 percent-off Shark steam mop naturally sanitizes, and this Shark vacuum is cordless and easy to maneuver, which is key after a long cooking day.